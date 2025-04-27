Who Was Jiggly Caliente? RuPaul's Drag Race Star Passes Away at 44

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to an individual's death.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Jiggly Caliente passed away at the age of 44, her family confirmed on Sunday, April 27. Known for her vibrant personality and strong advocacy work, Jiggly, born Bianca Castro-Arebejo, left a lasting impact on the drag and LGBTQ+ community.

Jiggly Caliente’s family announced her passing on Instagram, sharing a heartfelt statement. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the passing of Bianca Castro-Arebejo, known to the world and cherished by many as Jiggly Caliente," they wrote. "Bianca passed away peacefully on April 27, 2025, at 4:42 am, surrounded by her loving family and close friends."

The family described her as a luminous presence in the worlds of entertainment and advocacy and praised her infectious energy, fierce wit, and unwavering authenticity. They added, "Her legacy is one of love, courage, and light. Though her physical presence is gone, the joy she shared and the space she helped create for so many will remain forever."

Earlier this month, Jiggly’s family revealed she had been facing serious health issues. "The family of Bianca Castro, known to many as the beloved drag performer Jiggly Caliente, is heartbroken to share that over the last month, Bianca has experienced a serious health setback," they stated.

Due to a severe infection, Jiggly was hospitalized and had most of her right leg amputated. The family had shared that her recovery would be extensive and that she would not be appearing in the upcoming season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Philippines or any other public events.

They had requested privacy during her recovery, saying, "While Jiggly concentrates on healing, we invite her friends, fans, and community to uplift her with messages of hope and love on her social media channels."

Jiggly Caliente first gained widespread attention in 2011 as a contestant on Season 4 of RuPaul’s Drag Race, finishing eighth overall. She returned to the franchise multiple times, including an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars Season 6 in 2021, as per The Sun.

Outside of Drag Race, Jiggly made a mark in acting and television. In 2015, she appeared in the season-two finale of Broad City and was one of the 30 drag queens featured in Miley Cyrus’s 2015 VMA performance. In 2021, she became a judge on Drag Race Philippines, which premiered in August 2022.

In 2016, Jiggly Caliente publicly came out as transgender, becoming an important voice in the trans and drag communities. She later co-hosted Translation, the first talk show on a major network hosted by an all-trans cast. Throughout her career, Jiggly was celebrated for her openness, strength, and the love she showed to her fans.

