Who Was Sabu? Exploring WWE and AEW Star Terry Bunk's Life and Legacy Amid His Death at 60

The world of wrestling is in mourning following the death of hardcore legend Terry Brunk, popularly known as Sabu, who died at the age of 60. The retired ECW and WWE legend, renowned for his high-flying, hard-hitting in-ring performances, passed away on May 11, per PWInsider.

Although facts are still limited, Brunk had already suffered from health issues in the past. In 2013, he was hospitalized at the Squared Circle Expo following a serious medical crisis, although the circumstances of the incident were never released publicly.

Making his debut in 1985, Sabu was trained by his uncle, wrestling great Ed "The Sheik" Farhat. He established his reputation in ECW beginning in 1993, assisting in defining the hardcore wrestling style for generations to come. He was famed for his death-defying dives, weapon-wielding matches, and fearless attitude.

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) shared a tribute to Brunk on X, with the text "In Memory of Sabu 1964-2025" laid over it. The caption read, "The wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu. From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and his fans."

Brunk's death comes just weeks after his last bout at Las Vegas during WrestleMania 41 Weekend. In what he billed as his retirement match, Brunk beat Joey Janela, ending a career that lasted close to four decades.

His last public appearance was only a few days ago at the Tri-State Wrestling Alliance reunion convention in Philadelphia, also known as the historic ECW Arena.

With Sabu's reputation for breaking boundaries and remaking hardcore wrestling, his memory continues to be felt by the many performers he influenced. The cause of Brunk's death has not yet been disclosed.

