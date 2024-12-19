Director Nancy Meyers Says THIS About The Holiday Movie; Find Out

There are certain films that give us real joy to watch during the Christmas season, and The Holiday, directed by Nancy Meyers, happens to be one of them. But it seems that the film helmer did not see it as a holiday movie when she made it.

During her appearance on the Hollywood Gold podcast, Meyers stated, “I never thought it would be, you know, a movie that you watched during the holidays.... Didn't think of it that way.”

The director further shared that she just decided to tell the story of those characters. She continued that she set it around Christmas time because that can be “lonely.”The filmmaker added, “As I noted to myself last night while I was watching, they're all damaged.”

Meyers talked about finding Miles, played by Jack Black in the movie, the “least damaged.” of the characters but he is damaged just the same. She further stated that the holiday appeared like a good period to deal with those problems. Meyers said, “So it was that, not, 'Hey, I think I'll make a festive holiday movie.' Not at all.”

The movie’s premise holds a classic romantic theme where two women, Amanda and Iris, who are dealing with heartbreaks, end up falling in love with two men, respectively Graham and Miles, in an unexpected way.

This project has served as a comfort film for many people globally and people online still reminisce about how the movie impacted them and how much they loved this project.

The film, which was released in 2006, starred Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law, Jack Black, Rufus Sewell, Eli Wallach, Emma Pritchard, Edwards Burns, Miffy Englefield, John Krasinski, Kathryn Hahn, Bill Macy, Shannyn Sossamon, Shelley Berman, Jay Simpson, Jon Prescott, Hope Riley and many more.

