David-Victoria Beckham’s Massive Net Worth Revealed Amid His Alleged Fallout With Son Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham's net worth in 2025 has been revealed amid the couple's alleged fallout with their eldest son and his wife, Nicola Peltz. The duo made it to the Sunday Times' Rich List, amongst the 350 rich individuals and families in Britain.

The former soccer star and his designer wife were first named on the list in 2002, when the duo was standing at 35 million euros. Almost 25 years later, the Beckhams have yet again stepped up on the list, and this time they possess wealth and fortune worth 500 million euros.

David and Victoria Beckham, who have been married for the past 26 years, saw their money grow by 45 million euros in 2024-2025. The couple has earned wealth by being the absolute best in their respective careers.

Beckham was one of the well-known soccer stars. His fame had pulled in many brand campaigns, including Adidas, BOSS, Haig, Armani, and Maserati.

As for the Spice Girls alum, Victoria Beckham redefined fashion for many A-list celebrities, including Eva Longoria, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Kim Kardashian, with her fashion label.

Other big names on the Rich List included Sir Elton John, Andrew Lloyd Webber, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, among others. The compiler of the Rich List, Robert Watts, revealed, "Our billionaire count is down and the combined wealth of those who feature in our research is falling." He further added, "We are also finding fewer of the world's super-rich are coming to live in the UK."

Meanwhile, the revelation of the Beckhams' net worth comes after the family's fallout with Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz. According to the reports, David and Victoria Beckham snubbed the couple from the former's 50th birthday celebrations.

