Why Did Val Kilmer Have to Use a Voice Box After Throat Cancer Diagnosis? Find Out As Actor Passes Away at 65

Val Kilmer’s voice was permanently affected after he underwent an emergency tracheotomy following a throat cancer diagnosis.

The Hollywood star, known for his roles in Top Gun and Batman Forever, was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2014 after he began coughing up blood. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors performed two emergency tracheotomies as per Daily Mail.

A tracheotomy creates a hole in the neck and windpipe to insert a breathing tube. Kilmer also underwent chemotherapy and radiation, which caused his tongue to swell and block his lymph passages.

After these procedures, he had to place a finger over the opening in his throat to speak clearly. He later shared his struggles in his 2021 Prime Video documentary, Val, where he admitted, "It’s difficult to talk and be understood." Kilmer also revealed in 2020 that he had been cancer-free for four years, but the tracheotomies permanently altered his ability to speak.

Following his surgeries, Kilmer lost his natural voice and relied on an electronic voice box to speak. This battery-operated device produces sound to create a voice, commonly used by those affected by throat cancer.

Speaking about his experience in a 2020 Good Morning America interview, Kilmer assured fans, “I’m doing great. I feel a lot better than I sound.”

Advertisement

His speech difficulties also made eating a challenge, and he had to be fed through a tube. Despite these struggles, Kilmer remained positive, treating this new challenge like others he had faced in life.

In an incredible technological breakthrough, Kilmer’s voice was recreated using artificial intelligence (AI). London-based AI company Sonantic developed a program that analyzed old recordings of his voice to generate a digital version.

This allowed Kilmer to communicate more naturally. Expressing his gratitude, he said, “I’m grateful to the entire team at Sonantic who masterfully restored my voice in a way I’ve never imagined possible.”

Kilmer also spoke about how important it is to be able to communicate, stating that, as human beings, the ability to communicate is the core of existence, and the effects of throat cancer have made it difficult for others to understand him. The AI-generated voice gave him the chance to express himself in a way that felt authentic and familiar.

Advertisement

Kilmer’s AI-generated voice was used in Top Gun: Maverick (2022), his final film role. He reprised his role as Iceman alongside Tom Cruise, with his character communicating via typed words on a screen.

In one emotional scene, AI technology was used to bring his voice back to life. The moment was especially moving for fans, as Iceman advised Maverick to let go of the past.

After filming, Kilmer stepped back from public life, avoiding red-carpet events since 2019. However, he stayed connected with fans by sharing artwork and rare selfies on Instagram. Less than two months before his passing, he posted a video from 2021 featuring artist David Choe.

ALSO READ: Who was Val Kilmer? Know about Top Gun and Batman Forever star who died at 65 from Pneumonia