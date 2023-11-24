Why does Dolly Parton wear long sleeves? Exploring the rumors behind her clothing choices

Dolly Parton, renowned for her distinctive style, often leaves fans curious about her choice to wear gloves and long sleeves. Since 2010, Dolly has consistently opted for fingerless gloves or long sleeves in public appearances and photoshoots, covering the top of her hands. While these choices contribute to her iconic look, Dolly has candidly revealed the underlying reason for this fashion statement.

Why does Dolly Parton wear long sleeves?

The country music legend has tattoos on her hands and arms, and she uses gloves and long sleeves to conceal them. These tattoos were initially inked to cover scar tissue, a result of Dolly's tendency to develop keloid scar tissue, leaving a distinctive purple tinge that doesn't fade.

Dolly opened up about her tattoo choices in an interview with Vanity Fair, explaining that "Most of the tattoos, when I first started, I was covering up some scars that I had, ‘cause I have a tendency to have keloid scar tissue. I have a tendency where if I have any kind of scars anywhere, then they kind of have a purple tinge that I can never get rid of. Parton added: "So mine are all pastels, what few that I have, and they’re meant to cover some scars. I’m not trying to make some big, bold statement."

Dolly Parton's superfan revealed another reason

Despite her straightforward reason, there has been speculation and fan theories over the years. In 2011, a Dolly Parton superfan named Duane Gordon suggested an alternative reason based on third-hand information. According to Gordon, "She was asked about the gloves by fans while filming scenes for her upcoming movie Joyful Noise and told them that last year she had had corrective hand surgery (medical, not cosmetic) and it left a scar that she's covering." Gordon also added, "Again, I've not heard that directly from Dolly or her management, but I'm told that's the answer she gave privately in Atlanta to those who asked.”

Dolly's creative director on her Tattoos

Steve Summers, Dolly's creative director, has also weighed in on the matter. He emphasized at the time that “People always ask why she always wears sleeves—well, she’s 73 years old, and she doesn’t like her elbows.” He added, “[They ask] 'What’s wrong with her hands?' She’s 73, and she doesn’t like them! It’s a normal woman thing.”

In essence, while fans might have speculated various reasons for Dolly's glove and sleeve choices, the truth lies in her desire to cover up scars and tattoos on her hands and arms. It's a personal choice that adds to the enigma of Dolly Parton's iconic and ever-evolving style.