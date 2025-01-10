'Won't Be Inviting Kris': Kylie Jenner Wants Momager to Stop Hovering When She Is with Timothée Chalamet; Report
Kylie Jenner reportedly reacts to Kris Jenner's hovering during her date night with Timothée Chalamet. Read on to know what happened.
Kylie Jenner seems to be drawing some lines with mom Kris Jenner, following a cringe-worthy moment during her recent date with boyfriend Timothée Chalamet.
A clip on social media shows an awkward moment from the Los Angeles premiere afterparty for Chalamet's Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown. In the video, momager Kris can be spotted standing uncomfortably close to the couple while they were talking to a guest.
Sources from Life & Style claim that Kris often intervenes and interrupts during conversations, which has embarrassed Kylie. Wanting to avoid hurting her mother's feelings, Kylie may seriously reconsider inviting Kris to future industry events.
The insider said, "Kris has a way of hovering, listening in on conversations, and making suggestions or comments that embarrass Kylie."
"Kylie doesn’t want to hurt her mom’s feelings, but she probably won’t be inviting Kris to any more industry parties," the insider added.
The couple has become gradually public with their relationship. Most recently, the pair went together to attend the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards where Chalamet had a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama. Jenner looked glamorous wearing the famous Elizabeth Hurley '90s vintage Versace chainmail dress.
Kylie Jenner shared cute moments of love with her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet during the award show. The low-key couple's limited public appearances have included affectionate moments, like the PDA-filled evening during the Golden Globes 2025, revealing the deepening of their bond.
ALSO READ: Golden Globes 2025: Nikki Glaser Jokes About Ozempic, Sean Diddy, and More in Her Opening Monologue; See Here