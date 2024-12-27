Year-Ender Poll: Best Songs Of 2024, From Espresso By Sabrina Carpenter To Diet Pepsi By Addison Rae; List Of Tracks That Made Everyone Groove

If not a necessity, music is undoubtedly one of the essentials of life that brings us pleasure in one way or another. This year, many artists helped us achieve that through their incredible artistry. In 2024, several singers experienced a significant rise in their careers as audiences embraced the exceptional work they delivered.

Referring to 2024 as "The Year of Music" might be an overstatement, but it’s safe to say we were far from disappointed by the releases. Artists like Billie Eilish , Sabrina Carpenter , and Hanumankind gifted us with unforgettable tracks that resonated deeply with fans.

So, whether you’re looking to add new songs to your playlist or simply want to reflect on the best music of this year, you’re in the right place! Here’s our list of the best soundtracks of 2024:

1. Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter

Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter undoubtedly claimed the top spot. The song lived up to its name, delivering an instant energy boost with every listen. With this track, Carpenter achieved global recognition and won the hearts of fans who couldn’t help but sing along to the lyrics.

She also released a music video for the song, which was equally adored by her audience. This track cemented the songstress’s mainstream popularity—a success that was truly well deserved.

2. Chihiro by Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish once again impressed us with her song Chihiro. In fact, along with this track, her entire album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, was nothing short of a masterpiece. When it comes to Chihiro, the song truly gave us major eargasms.

Everything about it was flawless—the vocals, the composition, and every intricate detail. The track, which blends elements of techno-house, R&B, and progressive R&B, invites listeners to immerse themselves in a rich, deep experience that’s both charming and enjoyable.

3. Diet Pepsi by Addison Rae

Addison Rae surprised everyone with Diet Pepsi, a track that took over playlists and was impossible not to listen to on repeat. According to many netizens, the song gave off Lana Del Rey vibes. Despite this comparison, the track received an outpouring of love on social media.

The music video was also incredibly aesthetically pleasing and perfectly complemented the vocals. Many people couldn’t help but swoon over the artistic visuals she showcased in the video.

4. Not Like Us by Kendrick Lamar

All eyes—and ears—were on the feud between Kendrick Lamar and Drake! The two artists exchanged multiple diss tracks aimed at each other, one after another. However, the track that truly stood out was Not Like Us.

This song will undoubtedly be remembered for its infectious rhythm that got everyone grooving. In his diss, Lamar didn’t hold back, including some serious allegations against the Canadian vocalist. These allegations made the song even more viral, as it became a major topic of discussion across the internet.

5. Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga

A collaboration between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars was definitely not on our 2024 bingo card! The two artists delivered a song that we’re still grooving to. Shortly after its release, the track went viral across social media platforms, charming fans worldwide.

The following lyrics truly hit us in the feels:

“If the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you/

If the party was over and our time on Earth was through/

I'd wanna hold you just for a while and/

Die with a smile, if the world was ending, I'd wanna be next to you.”

6. Apple by Charli xcx

Charli xcx made sure to deliver a bop this year with her album brat. One standout track from the album that fans will undoubtedly remember is Apple. This song is guaranteed to lift anyone’s mood.

Moreover, Apple can easily be called one of this year’s ultimate club anthems. Not only did it dominate playlists, but it also took over dance floors in clubs everywhere.

7. Fortnight by Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

This year, Taylor Swift released Tortured Poets Department, a highly anticipated record because many believed she allegedly included lyrics and Easter eggs about her relationships with Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy, and her current beau, Travis Kelce.

As for Fortnight, the song gave major chills to Swifties and became an instant hit on social media platforms. The collaboration between Swift and Post Malone was highly appreciated by fans of both artists.

8. Big Dawgs by Hanumankind

Hanumankind blew our minds with Big Dawgs. The lyrics were impossible not to memorize and sing along with, and the beats made it nearly impossible to sit still without getting up to dance. He truly deserves all the hype he’s garnered in the mainstream media.

Other honorable songs that made 2024 unforgettable in terms of music include: Tyrant by Beyoncé, APT by Bruno Mars and Rosé, Good Luck! Babe by Chappell Roan, Birds of a Feather by Billie Eilish, Jump by Tyla, and Tough by Lana Del Rey and Quavo.

Now it's time for you to vote for the one you liked the most this year!

