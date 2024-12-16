All Hollywood Sweethearts That Got Hitched This Year; Featuring Lana Del Rey, Millie Bobby Brown, And More

The year 2024 has made us feel more single than ever because many celebrities decided to lock it down with their significant other.

This year brought major headlines about our favorite stars' weddings, including Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene, Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bon Jovi, and many more. They truly made us believe in the ‘When you know you know’ lyric sung by none other than Lana in her song titled Margaret.

So be prepared to cry your single heart out or to dream about your future wedding as you read on the list below that features the celebrities that got hitched in the year 2024.

1. Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene

Lana Del Rey's stans couldn't be happier when they got to know that their beloved artist had tied the knot with Jeremy Dufrene, who reportedly works in a tour boat company as a captain.

As per People magazine, the pair tied the knot on September 26, 2024, after getting their marriage license three days prior. Lana’s marriage news broke the internet, and as usual, netizens got busy talking about her and her husband.

2. Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bon Jovi

Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bon Jovi (son of acclaimed musician Jon Bon Jovi) set the bar so high when it came to their relationship. The pair truly took ‘if you liked it then you should have put a ring on it’ lyric by Beyoncé very seriously because they did put a ring in it!

The duo wed in May of this year and instantly became a prime topic of headlines. But no one can deny that the couple gives us those ultimate relationship goals.

3. Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea

It seems that the musician said, ‘Yeah!’ when he married his long-time girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. According to People magazine, a rep confirmed that the couple got hitched in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.

The rep for the singer told the publication, “We can confirm that Usher and Jennifer Goicoechea took the next step in their relationship and did get married on Sunday night in Las Vegas surrounded by close friends and family,” adding, "They both look forward to continuing to raise their children together surrounded by love and thank everyone for the well wishes."

4. Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone truly grabbed the internet’s ‘Attention’ when the duo decided to exchange vows.

The couple got married on September 4, 2024, in the Light Switch musician’s family home in Montecito, California, per People magazine. The pair shared posts of their dreamy wedding on social media, and after seeing it, people could not help but swoon over it.

In his Instagram post, he wrote a heartfelt caption that read, “I love you Brooke…I always have, with you I am my very best. I promise I’ll love you everyday in this life, and even more when we move on to our next.”

The One Call Away vocalist further wrote, “Brooke Ashley Sansone, And now you’ll be Brooke Ashley Puth Thank you for making me the happiest man alive. It has always been you.”

5. Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

The Saturday Night Live alum and X-Men actress decided to make it official and exchanged vows in July of this year and reportedly kept a simple yet intimate ceremony held at a friend’s New York state home, a source close to Mulaney revealed to People magazine.

The pair, who had a Malcolm Hiep in 2021, welcomed their second child, a daughter, into their family, who they named Mei June Mulaney on September 14, 2024.

6. Ed Westwick and Amy Jackson

The couple, who always make the internet swoon with their relationship goals, exchanged vows in a small legal ceremony on August 9 in London and later had a bigger celebration in Italy in the same month, per People. Now, one more person is set to join the Jackson-Westwick clan, as the pair is expecting their first child together.

7. Rebel Wilson and Ramona Agruma

The Pitch Perfect star found her perfect partner and decided to lock it down with her. The internet rejoiced when she tied the knot with Ramona Agruma. According to People magazine, insiders confirmed that the duo got engaged at Disneyland in 2023 and walked down the aisle in Sardinia, Italy, on September 28, 2024. It appears that the word ‘dreamy’ was the main theme of their wedding!

8. Braunwyn Windham Burk and Jennifer Spinner

The wedding bells rang for the reality show star and her partner, Jennifer Spinner. The couple tied the knot this year, on December 4. While conversing with People magazine, the Real Housewives of Orange County star revealed that they had an impromptu ceremony, and they plan to have a bigger celebration in 2026 in Guatemala, California, and New York.

