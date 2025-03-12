Young And The Restless March 11 Episode Recap: Claire and Holden Introduce Themselves At The Bar

On the Days of Our Lives March 11 episode, Kyle and Claire visit the Genoa City Atheltic Club for dinner, where they have a conversation about James Bond. Claire said that she had not watched any of the Bond films or had a martini.

Summer made her entry, insisting that she wanted to talk to Kyle about something important. Understanding the situation, Claire walked away.

Summer expressed her concerns that Harrison may come across the information regarding Phyllis’ disappearance and how upset that would make him. Summer asked Kyle if they could have a discussion with Harrison that night but on the other hand, it seemed that Kyle did not see this as an important thing.

Claire entered, where Kyle explained the situation. Again, being an understanding individual, Claire agreed to wait for him. Summer suggested rescheduling, but Claire said that she would wait at the bar.

At the bar, Holden and Claire cross paths, where they introduce each other and have an interesting conversation about the Bond movies and much more. During this, both Summer and Kyle come back and witness Claire having a drink.

Meanwhile, in the shady basement, Phyllis was under the impression that she had consumed battery acid. Sharon encouraged her to drink from the water bottle with a sticker, as she thought that it was an antidote. Phyllis initially thought that it was poison. Then Sharon questioned their captive and demanded answers.

Then the audience saw Phyllis claiming that Sharon had attempted to kill her but then Phyllis ended up drinking the water. Ahead, it was shown that Shown thought they had passed some type of test.

Then Phyllis lay down and Sharon made sure to tell her that he was safe. As she held her captive partner’s hand, Phyllis expressed her gratitude to Sharon. Then she fell asleep.

Then the person behind the telecom informed Sharon that she was close to getting freed. Sharon asked for the motivations behind their abduction. She came to the realization that they wouldn't be liberated soon.

Then the audience saw that Phyllis woke up because Sharon, who was frustrated at that point, screamed out loud. She told Phyllis that she may not be able to get out of there.