Zoe Kravitz’s Dating Rumors With Austin Butler Explored; Sources Reveal Where They Stand: ‘It’s an Opportunity to…’

Ever since Zoe Kravitz called off her engagement to Channing Tatum, she has been romantically linked to a few young dudes of Hollywood. Most recently, Kravitz was linked with her Caught Stealing co-star Austin Butler after the picture of their on-set kiss from October 2024 went viral.

Neither Kravitz, 36, nor Butler, 33, addressed the rumor, but a source close to the Blink Twice director told Page Six that “it’s nothing serious” between the duo, possibly hinting at a fling. “With Austin, it’s an opportunity to have fun, keep her mind off things right now,” the source added.

Advertisement

It claimed that though her breakup with Tatum was amicable, she wasn’t the “happiest” with everything that went down. So, she’s been having fun hanging out with the Dune: Part Two actor. The source claimed that the clout she’s been gaining can definitely help someone’s career.

Given that both Butler and Kravitz are Hollywood’s ‘it’ guy and girl, the source claims they don’t mind the attention. However, when sources reached out to Butler’s reps, they straight up denied the dating rumors.

Earlier, The Batman actress was spotted leaving a Los Angeles bar in March with To All The Boys I Love star Noah Centineo, 28. The duo sparked relationship rumors, but they eventually died down.

Meanwhile, Kravitz’s ex, Tatum, publicly appeared with his new girlfriend, Inka Williams. The actor, 44, and the 25-year-old model were spotted in West Hollywood shortly after a pre-Oscars party in Los Angeles in February.

Advertisement

The source told the outlet that Tatum was “loved” by the actress's famous parents, Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz. “They absolutely loved him. There was no explosive fighting or anything going seriously wrong or craziness happening [between Channing and Zoe],” the source added.

It claimed that the duo most likely split because they were in different phases in life, and the timing of their relationship didn’t match.