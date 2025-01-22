Han So Hee to hold first-ever fanmeeting world tour in June 2025 across North America, Europe and Asia; Agency releases statement

Han So Hee, the popular South Korean actress has announced that she will be going on a fanmeeting world tour for the first time ever. She has decided to hold the tour after 8 years since her debut in 2017. Moreover, the actress’ agency has confirmed the news and revealed the various locations she will be travelling across.

On January 22, 2025, 9ato Entertainment confirmed that Han So Hee will be holding her first-ever fanmeeting world tour. The event will kick off from June 2025 and the actress will be appearing in multiple cities across Asia, Europe and North America. As this is her debut fan meeting, Han So Hee plans to showcase new sides of herself along with diverse content to create unforgettable memories with her fans.

9ato Entertainment’s representative stated that, “The fan meeting will take place in various cities, including Tokyo, Taipei, Bangkok, Jakarta, Paris, London, Berlin, Los Angeles, and New York. We are putting our best effort into preparing this event to express gratitude to the fans who have shown their unwavering support."

Fans were showcasing their excitement on social media platforms as soon as the news was announced. However, more information and official details regarding the fanmeeting expected to be announced by the agency soo. Are you excited about the world tour?

Han So Hee made her debut in the 2017 drama Reunited Worlds and has since gained recognition for her performances in works such as The World of the Married, Nevertheless, My Name, and Soundtrack #1. Last year, she captivated viewers with her emotional depth and dynamic action in Gyeongseong Creature 2 opposite Park Seo Joon, portraying Chae Ok, a character navigating the springtime of Gyeongseong alone.

Currently, the actress is filming for the upcoming K-drama titled Project Y. The plot follows two friends of the same age in Seoul's Gangnam district, driven by a daring ambition to steal 8 billion KRW worth of gold bars and vanish without a trace. Directed by Lee Hwan, the rest of the cast includes Jeon Jong Seo, Kim Shin Rok, Kim Sung Cheol, and more.

