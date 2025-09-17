Saiyaara Box Office Collections: Closes at 568cr Worldwide with near USD 20M Overseas

Saiyaara has closed its box office run internationally, except in one country where it is still bringing in collections. The ninth week for the film will bring around USD 30K, most of which will come from… Sri Lanka. In fact, the collections this week in Sri Lanka will be more than those in India.

The YRF musical love story, directed by Mohit Suri, has grossed USD 19.85 million (Rs. 172 crore) overseas, missing USD 20 million by just a hair. From a modest opening day of USD 475K and opening weekend of USD 2.10 million, the film has gone on to post an extraordinary multiple of nearly 10x. With Rs. 396 crore from India added in, the worldwide gross will close at Rs. 568 crore.

Saiyaara performed well pretty much across the board, but the United Kingdom and the Middle East stand out among major markets. In the UK, it ranks as the second-biggest Indian film of all time, grossing GBP 3.22 million, while in the Middle East, it became the biggest non-Khan starrer ever. Then there are smaller markets which have shone from Nepal to the Netherlands to Norway and, of course, Sri Lanka. In Lanka, it is the second-biggest Bollywood film of all time, only behind Jawan, which had the added advantage of a popular Tamil director.

Overseas box office is usually driven by face value, whether through star power, a marquee director or a franchise brand. Saiyaara had none of these. It featured two complete newcomers and a director whose previous overseas high was barely USD 3 million. Films with such a profile have scored big in India, but almost never abroad. At home, Saiyaara was a blockbuster that lost steam after ten days, but overseas, it turned into a marathon, sustaining week after week and scaling these remarkable heights.

The Territorial Breakdown for Overseas Box Office of Saiyaara is as follows:

Area Gross United States USD 3,740,000 Canada USD 1,820,000 Australia - NZ USD 1,350,000 Middle East USD 5,875,000 Nepal USD 700,000 Sri Lanka USD 350,000 Rest of Asia USD 400,000 United Kingdom USD 4,315,000 Europe USD 875,000 Rest of World USD 450,000 OVERSEAS USD 19,875,000

