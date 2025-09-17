Rajinikanth breaks silence on his reunion with Kamal Haasan after 46 years, says 'director hasn't been decided yet'

Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan have been making headlines for quite some time, as they are set to share the screen after 46 years. After Haasan confirmed the collaboration, Rajinikanth has also reaffirmed it. However, it seems they are yet to finalize a story or a director.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s film is yet to finalize a director

In an airport interaction shared by Puthiya Thalaimurai, Rajinikanth revealed that he and Kamal Haasan will be reuniting for a project that will be bankrolled by Raaj Kamal Films International (RKFI) and Red Giant Films together. However, the director has not been finalized yet.

In his own words, “We are planning for a collaborative venture with Red Giant and Raaj Kamal. The director hasn’t been fixed yet. We both wish to appear together, but for that, we need an apt character and story. If it happens, then we’ll surely act together.”

“We have the plan for the venture, but the director, character, and other aspects haven’t been fixed upon,” Rajinikanth added.

Earlier, there were rumors that director Lokesh Kanagaraj might be helming the movie featuring both the stalwarts of Tamil cinema. However, it now seems that he may not be directing the project, though no official confirmation has been made.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan’s recent films

Rajinikanth had recently appeared in the lead role for the action drama flick Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie follows the story of Deva, a former daily wage worker who is investigating the death of his close friend, only to unravel the secrets of a crime syndicate with which he shares a dark past.

Apart from Rajinikanth, Coolie had Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and many more in key roles. It also included a cameo appearance by Aamir Khan. The film is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kamal Haasan was last seen in a lead role for the Mani Ratnam directorial Thug Life. The gangster actioner had Haasan as an aging mafia kingpin who gets into a deadly rivalry with his foster son, setting up a battle for supremacy. It is available to stream on Netflix.

While Rajinikanth is set to appear next in Jailer 2, KH will headline the tentatively titled KH237, directed by the Anbarivu duo and written by Kumbalangi Nights fame Syam Pushkaran.

