Jeon Jong Seo to turn into revenge-driven hacker after Project Y? Know plot and character details of thriller drama Crush

Rising star Jeon Jong Seo may soon be taking on one of her boldest and most emotionally charged roles to date. On May 3, reports from Korean media outlet Star News suggested that the actress is being courted for the lead role in an upcoming K-drama titled Crush.

It is a gripping revenge-action thriller centered around cybercrime and personal justice. If confirmed, the project will mark a major return to the small screen for Jeon Jong Seo. She is best known for her intense performances in both films and dramas.

Crush storyline

Set against the backdrop of digital crime and military training, Crush follows the harrowing journey of Kang Min Ji. She’s a woman whose childhood was shattered when her father was kidnapped under mysterious circumstances. Unable to shake the image of the man behind the crime, Min Ji makes a life-altering decision to enlist in the military. There, she undergoes grueling training and later emerges as a skilled cybersecurity expert.

As she begins working in digital intelligence, she stumbles upon a massive conspiracy involving the people behind her father's disappearance. With every new clue, Min Ji descends deeper into a tangled web of deception, corporate corruption, and hidden enemies.

The drama will chronicle her transformation from a traumatized daughter to a relentless hacker. She is now determined to bring down the powerful forces that tore her family apart. Through Min Ji’s perspective, the drama aims to explore themes such as vengeance, systemic abuse of power and the cost of justice.

The creative team behind project

Crush is written by screenwriters Min Baek Doo and Um Jin Ah, both of whom are known for crafting fast-paced, emotionally rich thrillers. Direction will be helmed by Jeon Gye Soo. The filmmaker is recognized for directing and screenwriting many Korean movies. They include Vertigo, Love Fiction, and Lost and Found, among others.

The series is being developed by production companies Friend and UL Entertainment. Moreover, the release window and streaming platform have not yet been announced.

Jeon Jong Seo’s expanding portfolio

Jeon Jong Seo’s potential casting in Crush follows a string of challenging and genre-defying roles in recent years. The actress shot to fame through her roles in Burning, The Call, and Money Heist: Korea. She has earned a reputation for portraying complex, unfiltered characters who often live on the fringes of society.

She is also set to appear in the much-anticipated noir crime film Project Y, slated for release later this year. In the movie, she stars alongside Han So Hee as one of two best friends. Together, they concoct an elaborate plan to steal 8 billion KRW (approximately 5.8 million USD) worth of gold bars in Seoul’s upscale Gangnam district.

As fans await official confirmation about her role in Crush, one thing is clear: Jeon Jong Seo continues to choose bold, intense characters that push genre boundaries and showcase her impressive range.

Are you looking forward to Jeon Jong Seo's role in Crush?

