7 critically acclaimed Jeon Jong Seo movies and TV shows: Burning, Queen Woo and more

Jeon Jong Seo made her debut as an actress in 2018 with the critically acclaimed film Burning. She quickly rose to fame for her portrayal of the troubled main female lead in the film. Over the years, Jeon Jong Seo has impressed viewers with her performances in The Call, Queen Woo, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area and many more. She is known for her careful picks when it comes to acting. Here are 7 must-watch Jeon Jong Seo movies and TV shows.

7 Best Jeon Jong Seo movies and TV shows

Burning

Release year: 2018

Director: Lee Chang Dong

Cast: Yoo Ah In, Jeon Jong Seo, Steven Yeun

Burning is a psychological thriller about Jong-su, an aspiring writer who reconnects with Hae-mi, a childhood acquaintance. After she returns from a trip to Africa with a mysterious and wealthy man named Ben, Jong-su grows suspicious of Ben's motives. As Ben reveals his disturbing hobby of burning down greenhouses, tension rises. The film explores themes of obsession, class disparity, and unspoken emotions, leading to an ambiguous and haunting conclusion.

Queen Woo

Release year: 2024

Director: Jung Se Kyo

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Ji Chang Wook, Kim Mu Yeol, Jung Yoo Mi, Lee Soo Hyuk, Park Ji Hwan

The drama tells the story of the first woman who became a queen twice. After the death of King Gogukcheon of Goguryeo, a battle between 5 tribes begins as they want a new King to be seated on the throne within 24 hours so that they can exercise their power through the new King. She marries her younger brother's husband in order to protect her family and tribe.

Advertisement

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area

Release year: 2022

Director: Kim Hong Seon

Cast: Yoo Ji Tae, Park Hae Soo, Jeon Jong Seo, Lee Won Jong, Kim Ji Hoon, Jang Yoon Ju

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area is the remake of the hit Spanish series. Set in a unified Korea, the story follows a Professor, who assembles a group of skilled criminals to execute an ambitious heist on the Unified Korea Mint. As tensions rise between North and South Korea, the robbers face moral dilemmas, complex relationships, and resistance from the police.

Wedding Impossible

Release year: 2024

Director: Kwon Young Il

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Moon Sang Min, Kim Do Hwan, Bae Yoon Kyung

The drama tells the story of an aspiring actor Na Ah Jeong. She is a supporting actor and hopes to get a main role one day. Upon her friend's request, who is a chaebol successor, she agrees to act to be his wife. Their plans get disrupted because of her friend's younger brother who wishes to see his brother take over the family business.

Advertisement

Ballerina

Release year:2023

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Cast: Jeon Jung Seo, Kim Ji Hoon, Park Yoo Rim

Ballerina follows the story of Ok Ju, a former bodyguard who seeks revenge for the tragic death of her close friend, Min Hee, a talented ballerina. Devastated by Min Hee’s suicide after being harassed and manipulated by a powerful man, Ok Ju embarks on a relentless mission to hunt down those responsible. Blending intense action with emotional depth, the film explores themes of grief, justice, and the lengths one will go for retribution.

The Call

Cast: Park Shin Hye, Jeon Jong Seo

Director: Lee Chung Hyun

Release year: 2020

The Call is based on the 2011 British and Puerto Rican movie The Caller. It tells the story of a woman who comes back to her old house and starts living there. One day, she finds her old phone and starts using it. It gets in touch with a stranger and they become friends. But the two friends are actually 20 years apart and the woman realizes that the new friend she made also lives in the same house. One day they decide to make a choice which alters their lives.

Advertisement

Nothing Serious

Release year: 2021

Director: Jung Ga Young

Cast: Jeon Jong Seo, Son Suk Ku

Nothing Serious is a romantic comedy that follows the unlikely relationship between Woo Ri, a 29-year-old journalist who has never been in a serious relationship, and Ja Young, a 33-year-old woman dealing with a breakup. Both are reluctant about love but agree to casually date. As their light-hearted arrangement unfolds, deeper emotions surface, leading them to reconsider their perspectives on love, commitment, and relationships. The series is a heartwarming take on modern romance.

More about Jeon Jong Seo

Jeon Jong Seo has won several awards for her performances including the Best Actress award for her role in The Call at the 57th Baeksang Arts Award.

Jeon Jong Seo will be next appearing in Project Y and Bargain Season 2.

Han So Hee and Jeon Jong Seo will be leading the much-awaited noir drama Project Y. The drama is set in Gangnam and tells the story of two friends who steal 8 billion won worth of gold and go untraced. It explores the friendship between the two women.

ALSO READ: A decade of Misaeng: Incomplete Life; 5 lessons we learned about corporate life from Lee Sung Min, Im Siwan's office drama