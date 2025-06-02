K-dramas to watch on OTT this week, June 2-8: So Ji Sub's Mercy for None, Park Bo Gum's GOOD BOY and more

The first half of 2025 will end on a great note, with 10 new South Korean content pieces slated for release on several OTT platforms. This week, get ready for a thrilling ride as So Ji Sub and Heo Joo Ho's Mercy for None officially premieres. The much-awaited and hyped-about series will bring a fresh, gripping plot and stellar action sequences to the OTT sphere.

Additionally, fans can look forward to new episode releases of ongoing dramas like Our Unwritten Seoul, GOOD BOY, ONE: High School Heroes and more.

New premiere

Mercy for None

This action thriller features a former gangster (So Ji Sub) who returns to the underworld to seek revenge for his brother's murder. This gripping drama, also starring Gong Myung and Huh Joon Ho, premieres on June 6 on Netflix.

Ongoing K-dramas

Besides the above-mentioned ones, several ongoing series will be back with new episodes as well. Check the list below:

Tastefully Yours

In episodes 7 and 8, Kang Ha Neul and Go Min Si will face unforeseen challenges and the latter's ex-lover's true colors will be exposed. Watch it on June 3 and 4 on Netflix.

Second Shot at Love

In episodes 7 and 8 of the rom-com, Gong Myung and Sooyoung will navigate their rekindled feelings for each other. Watch it on June 3 and 4 on Viki.

Nine Puzzles

In the final week, murder suspect Kim Da Mi will finally solve the mystery behind her uncle's death, along with Son Su Kyu. Watch episodes 10 and 11 on June 4 on Disney+ or Hulu.

Spring of Youth

In episode 6, Ha Yoo Joon will distance himself from Park Ji Hu to protect her. Meanwhile, Lee Seung Hyub will confess his feelings for her. Watch the love triangle on June 4 on SBS or Viki.

Pump Up the Healthy Love

In the finale week of the rom-com, Lee Jun Young and Jung Eun Ji will finally have their sweet dating era. Watch episodes 11 and 12 on June 4 and 5 on Wavve or Viki.

ONE: High School Heroes

In episodes 5 and 6 of the youth action drama, Lee Jung Ha and Kim Do Wan will start their masked vigilante mission. Watch it on June 6 on Wavve.

Oh My Ghost Clients

In episodes 3 and 4, labor attorney Jung Kyung Ho helps ghosts find justice for unfair labor practices with Seol In Ah and Cha Hak Yeon. Watch it on June 6 and 7 on Netflix, Viki, Kocowa, or Wavve.

The Haunted Palace

In the finale, Yook Sungjae, Bona and others will give their all to vanquish the evil spirit for good. Watch episodes 15-16 on June 6 and 7 on SBS or Viki.

GOOD BOY

In episodes 3 and 4, Park Bo Gum, Kim So Hyun and the team will use their athletic skills to fight bad guys as police officers. Catch it on June 7 and 8 on Prime Video. Koreans can also watch it on Netflix, Disney+ or TVING.

Our Unwritten Seoul

In episodes 5 and 6, Park Bo Young's twin characters will navigate their feelings for Park Jinyoung and Ryu Kyung Soo. Watch it on June 8 and 9 on Netflix.

