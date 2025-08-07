Kim Go Eun, Park Ji Hyun's You and Everything Else wraps filming, locks September 12 Netflix premiere: Report

You and Everything Else has reportedly wrapped filming and is eyeing September 12 as its official release date on Netflix, as per a What’s on Netflix update. The original Korean drama from the OTT giant has been an anticipated release thanks to the experienced crew of director Jo Young Min, known for his work in Do You Like Brahms? and The Interest of Love, as well as writer Song Hye Jin, whose weighted writing in The Smile Has Left Your Eyes became a game-changer.

Advertisement

All we know about You and Everything Else

Ryu Eun Joong (Kim Go Eun) and Cheon Sang Yeon (Park Ji Hyun) are lifelong best friends with multiple decades of history between them. As youngsters who first met in their elementary school years, they’ve had starkly different lives, and leading up to he moment of their reunion, they face countless personal challenges. Park Ji Hyun’s character will be of someone who has it all; on the other hand, Kim Go Eun will experience jealousy at the hands of the girl whom she ends up befriending.

Now, at 42, they are back together but at separate stages in their career. Eun Joong is a screenwriter finding her footing in the competitive world and meanwhile, while Sang Yeon is a successful filmmaker. One day, Sang Yeon approaches her bestie Eun Joong to work together on a project, one that involves her possible demise. She faces terminal cancer and wishes to plan her days with the help of her friend. The drama covers their lives as they look back on the many years spent together, making a crucial impact on each other.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kim Gun Woo will be portraying Kim Sang Hak, a senior at their college. He now dates Eun Joong and has a past with Sang Yeon as the experienced man at the same photography club that she attended.

ALSO READ: Kim Go Eun, Kim Jae Won’s Yumi’s Cells 3 confirms cast for 2026 premiere: Know plot, character details, cameos and more