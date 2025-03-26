Will Kim Soo Hyun have to pay 1.3 billion KRW for cancelling Taiwan fan event as penalty? Know here

Kim Soo Hyun’s Taiwan fan meeting, which was set to be his first official public appearance following recent allegations, has been abruptly canceled. The conflicting reasons given by his agency and the event organizers have only added to the growing controversy surrounding the actor. On March 25, 2025, 7-Eleven Taiwan, the brand hosting the event, officially announced the cancellation through its social media channels.

Their statement read, “We regret to inform you that Kim Soo Hyun will not be able to attend the fan meeting scheduled for March 30 due to scheduling conflicts. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to our members,” as quoted by AllKpop.

The fan meeting was originally scheduled to take place on March 30 as part of the Kaohsiung Cherry Blossom Festival, where Kim Soo Hyun was set to make a 40-minute appearance and interact with fans. Given the recent controversy surrounding the actor, the event had garnered widespread attention, with many seeing it as a crucial test of his public reception following the allegations involving the late actress Kim Sae Ron.

While 7-Eleven Taiwan cited ‘schedule changes’ as the reason for the abrupt cancellation, Kim Soo Hyun’s agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a separate statement, claiming that the event was postponed due to ‘safety concerns.’ However, the stark difference between the two explanations has led to widespread speculation that the controversy surrounding Kim Soo Hyun played a key role in the cancellation; a possibility neither party has directly addressed.

Advertisement

The sudden cancellation has also resulted in substantial financial losses for the event’s organizers. The fan meeting was expected to serve as a major promotional opportunity for 7-Eleven Taiwan, with plans to launch exclusive merchandise featuring Kim Soo Hyun’s image. Industry analysts estimate that the cancellation could lead to losses amounting to approximately 1.3 billion KRW (around 887,000 USD).

Beyond the financial impact, the controversy is now threatening Kim Soo Hyun’s long-established career. The actor has been accused of having been in a six-year relationship with Kim Sae Ron, which allegedly began when she was still a minor. While he has admitted to dating the late actress in the past, his team insists that their relationship only started when she was an adult. However, the accusations of grooming and predatory behavior have led to a storm of criticism, and public sentiment remains deeply divided.

His legal battle with the YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute continues to escalate, as the channel has played a major role in spreading the allegations against him. In response, GOLDMEDALIST has taken legal action against the platform for illegal distribution of private images.

Advertisement

As the scandal continues to unfold, Kim Soo Hyun is now facing serious consequences in the entertainment industry. Streaming giant Disney+ has indefinitely postponed the release of the actor's upcoming drama Knock-off, which was originally expected to premiere in the first half of 2025. This comes amid growing concerns that the controversy could impact the drama’s viewership and commercial success.

Knock-off reportedly had a massive production budget, running into hundreds of billions of KRW. If Kim Soo Hyun is ultimately forced to step away from the project, the financial impact could be staggering, not just for him but also for the production team and investors involved.

Meanwhile, his recent appearance on the MBC variety show Good Day has also been edited out, signaling further distancing from major networks. This pattern suggests that production companies and advertisers are now treading carefully, closely monitoring public opinion before making further commitments with the actor.

Advertisement

With his international engagements also being affected, speculation is rising over whether he will face a “penalty bomb” from breached contracts. If brands, production companies, and event organizers seek damages for financial losses, Kim Soo Hyun could be required to pay multi-billion KRW in penalties.