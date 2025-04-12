Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, is back in the spotlight over financial allegations. The agency has become entangled in a widening investigation into alleged stock manipulation involving Siwon School, an online education platform listed on South Korea’s KOSDAQ (Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotation). The allegations were raised by the Garosero Research Institute.

According to Top Star News, more than half of Siwon School’s shares are controlled by a private investment vehicle jointly funded by two separate organizations — one of which has been revealed to be Kim Soo Hyun 's agency, GOLDMEDALIST .

When approached for comment, GOLDMEDALIST firmly denied any misconduct, asserting, “We are not involved in any of the trading activities related to this stock.”

Earlier, on April 10, 2025, KBS News reported that stock price manipulation had been detected. Police turned their focus to the company following prominent and suspicious fluctuations in its stock price.

According to the Top Star News report, Siwon School — widely known for its online English language programs — experienced an extraordinary stock price surge that drew scrutiny. The stock, which had consistently traded at around 1,000 KRW (approximately USD 0.70) three years ago, exceeded 10,000 KRW in April of the following year. Reports indicate the stock price increased sevenfold in just nine months. However, this growth was short-lived, and the stock eventually returned to its previous levels.

The Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) of the Financial Services Commission reviewed these patterns and forwarded a report to the police, suspecting deliberate market manipulation. The Korea Exchange (KRX) also raised red flags after identifying unusual trading activity tied to the stock. Investigators have reportedly pinpointed several accounts connected to the transactions.

According to Top Star News, CEO Kim stated: “ Kim Sae Ron , who was listed as a special affiliate of Gold & S, was included. Kim Sae Ron owns 66,000 shares. The number of shares decreased by 34,000. Originally, there were 100,000 shares, but after the decrease, it became 66,000 shares.”

He added: “This proves how close Kim Sae Ron and actor Kim Soo Hyun are. Why isn’t actress Seo Ye Ji, who was affiliated with GOLDMEDALIST, involved? I don’t know why they used Kim Sae Ron by stealing her identity.”

