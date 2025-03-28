Garosero reveals Kim Soo Hyun's alleged 'I miss you' text message to minor Kim Sae Ron from 2016

More text messages that Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Sae Ron exchanged in 2016 were recently made public by Garosero. When the late actress brought up her hectic schedule in these messages, Hyun replied that he missed her terribly. As the now-deceased star suggested that she would visit him in Ilsan if she had the time, Kim Soo Hyun urged her not to exhaust herself and instead asked to get in touch with him when she had some free time.

Kim Soo Hyun said they had to exercise caution when Kim Sae Ron asked if she could call him at any time. Kim Sae Ron agreed, admitting that she should exercise caution when reaching out to him. Because of their hectic schedules, the messages also mentioned health issues.

Parts of Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun's intimate conversations were made public by the family of Kim Sae Ron during a press conference on March 27, 2025. A conversation about physical intimacy was one of the text messages that were made public. Kim Soo Hyun allegedly asked Kim Sae Ron in the messages how long it would take for them to have a sexual relationship, and she suggested that it would take "1 year–3 years." According to reports, Kim Sae Ron replied that she would do so whenever she felt at ease. These exchanges began in June 2016, when Kim Sae Ron was still in middle school and a minor.

Previously, widespread discussion was generated by Garosero's claims that Kim Soo Hyun wrote and communicated inappropriately with a minor while serving in the military. The case became more complicated when Kim Sae Ron's parents disclosed messages in which Kim Soo Hyun allegedly inquired as to when she would engage in physical contact with him.

Previously, the dating rumors were denied by Kim Soo Hyun's agency, GOLDMEDALIST, which further fueled the controversy. They later acknowledged, though, that Kim Sae Ron and Kim Soo Hyun were romantically involved from 2019 to 2020. Public scrutiny has increased as a result of this reversal, and more queries concerning their previous exchanges have been raised.