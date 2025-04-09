National Assembly reviews Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act legislation seeking to raise age of consent to 19 after signature petition

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of sexual assault

Actor Kim Soo Hyun is under intense public scrutiny following allegations that he dated actress Kim Sae Ron when she was just 16 years old. The controversy has sparked nationwide outrage, with many accusing the actor of grooming and inappropriate conduct toward a minor. In response, citizens across South Korea have raised their voices, demanding stronger legal protection for minors and pushing for changes to the current statutory r*pe laws.

This public movement has led to the creation of a petition now known as the Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act. The petition calls for the legal age of consent to be raised to 19 and for harsh punishments against adults involved in s*xual relationships with minors. As of April 7, 2025, just a week after it was posted on March 31, 2025, the petition had gathered 51,333 signatures, surpassing the 50,000-signature requirement for consideration by the National Assembly.

The petitioner for the "Kim Soo Hyun Prevention Act" stated, "Recently, Kim Soo Hyun has angered the public with allegations that he committed a grooming sex crime against Kim Sae Ron in the past," and pointed out that "the current statutory r*pe of a minor only protects children between the ages of 13 and 16, so even if Kim Soo Hyun actually committed the crime, he cannot be punished in reality."

Currently, the National Assembly of South Korea is reviewing the petition. According to the petition process, once the 50,000 mark is reached within 30 days, the proposal is referred to the relevant committee in the National Assembly. The committee then has 90 days to decide whether to forward the petition to a full parliamentary session for discussion and possible legislative action.

Currently, Article 305 of the Criminal Act makes it illegal for an adult over 19 to engage in s*xual activity with a minor (aged between 13 and 16), regardless of consent. Such s*xual offenses are treated as r*pe and are punishable by a minimum of 3 years in prison. With the petition now under official review, the National Assembly's verdict will determine whether this case leads to a meaningful update in South Korea’s laws on the protection of minors from predators.

