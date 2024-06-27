Kim Soo Hyun-Kim Ji Won starrer Queen of Tears' pop-up store evokes nostalgia with memories from set; PICS

Queen of Tears, starring Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won, is one of the most-watched K-dramas. It received a lot of love and attention from fans internationally. The Queen of Tears' pop-ep event commenced on June 27 in Seoul and is a trip down memory lane for the fans. Here is a peek at the event.

Queen of Tears pop-up store in full swing

The Queen of Tears pop-up store will be held from June 27 to July 3 at the Hyundai Seoul basement, second floor. From Monday to Thursday, the pop-up store will be open from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., and from Friday to Sunday, fans can enjoy the event from 10:00 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The pop-up event includes everything from Hong Hae In's diary, the divorce papers, the four-leaf clover, the pink MP3 player, and much more. The event also includes areas designed according to places in the show, like Queen's Department Store, Youngduri Supermarket, Queen's Salon, and much more.

More about Queen of Tears

Queen of Tears is streaming on Netflix. The drama came to an end on April 28. The drama also received two additional episodes as it became globally popular. It became tvN's most-watched series.

The screenplay for Queen of Tears is written by Park Ji Eun, who is acclaimed for her work on successful dramas like Crash Landing on You, The Legend of the Blue Sea, and My Love From the Star, among others. Directing the series are Kim Hee Won, known for Vincenzo, Crowned Clown, and Little Women, and Jang Young Woo, known for Bulgasal, Entourage, and more.

Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Park Sung Hoon, and Kwak Dong Yeon star in the business romance drama The Queen of Tears. Baek Hyun Woo is the legal director of Queens Group, while Hong Hae In is the chaebol heiress. Despite challenges, they marry but grow apart over time. A pivotal incident prompts them to rekindle their lost love.

