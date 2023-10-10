Twenty-Five Twenty-One’s Nam Joo Hyuk goes viral for covering NewJeans' Super Shy during military service

Nam Joo Hyuk, who enlisted in March, has been drawing attention for his remarkable physical transformation during his military service. Notably, he has taken on the role of emcee at the Ground Forces Festival, also known as the 2023 Army Fest. His performance garnered significant online attention when he delivered a cover of the hit song Super Shy by NewJeans.

Nam Joo Hyuk covered Super Shy

Nam Joo Hyuk, renowned for his roles in dramas like Start-Up, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, and Twenty-Five, Twenty-One, is currently dedicated to fulfilling his mandatory military service after enlisting in March. Fans have been captivated by his noticeable physical transformation during this period. Recently, Nam Joo Hyuk took on the role of emcee at the Ground Forces Festival, also known as the 2023 Army Fest. The festival featured remarkable performances, including those by K-pop idols currently serving in the army. Fans were eager to see Nam Joo Hyuk perform, leading MONSTA X's Minhyuk to attempt teaching him the choreography for NewJeans' Super Shy. Although Nam Joo Hyuk may not have completed the dance cover due to being "super shy," the video of his attempt went viral. K-pop idols like Minhyuk and GOT7's Jinyoung also gained attention for their dance covers during military service.

Nam Joo Hyuk also delighted fans by sharing a special musical moment, expressing that while he couldn't perform Super Shy, he had prepared a heartfelt song for all his supporters. Before the performance, he openly shared his nervousness, creating an intimate atmosphere. The song he chose was End of the Sea by Choi Baek Ho, which he revealed to be his personal favorite and a soundtrack that resonates with his life.

Nam Joo Hyuk continues to captivate with his striking visuals, even while serving in the army. Recently, photos of the actor surfaced online, showcasing him at a public event during his military service. Numerous netizens expressed admiration for his exceptionally handsome appearance and well-maintained physique, further solidifying Nam Joo Hyuk's reputation as a visual icon, even in the military setting.

Nam Joo Hyuk’s upcoming K-drama Vigilante

The highly-anticipated action thriller series, Vigilante, boasting a stellar cast including Nam Joo Hyuk, Lee Joon Hyuk, Yoo Ji Tae, and Kim So Jin, has recently released an exciting teaser ahead of its upcoming premiere. Nam Joo Hyuk takes on the role of Kim Ji Yong, a student at the police academy in this gripping K-drama. Adding to the excitement, Vigilante also received an invitation to the 28th Busan International Film Festival which was scheduled for October, heightening anticipation for its release later this year.

Adapted from a Webtoon of the same name, Vigilante unravels the story of Kim Ji Young, portrayed by Nam Joo Hyuk. By day, he's a dedicated student at the National Police University, and by night, he transforms into a vigilante, tracking down and punishing wrongdoers. Lee Joon Hyuk joins the narrative as Cho Kang Ok, his partner in this mission, while detective Jo Heon, played by Yoo Ji Tae, investigates their actions. Kim So Jin adds another layer to the plot, portraying a journalist covering the vigilante's activities. The combination of an engaging storyline and a talented ensemble promises a thrilling viewing experience.

Watch the teaser here-

