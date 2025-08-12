KPop Demon Hunters’ Golden debuts at No 1 on Billboard Hot 100 chart but fans call out Asian erasure, demand correction

The KPop Demon Hunters craze is unlikely to die down anytime soon. Adding to the many accolades the movie is expected to gain over time, the original soundtrack from the show, Golden, has become a viral sensation. After steadily climbing music charts, it has successfully achieved the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And what should otherwise be a celebratory moment has invited criticism from fans and viewers around the world, as many continue to cheer for the achievement. The problem has been placed under the crediting of the fictional group HUNTRIX for the feat, instead of the actual singers behind the voices- EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI.

KPop Demon Hunters’ HUNTRIX: Real or not? Debate continues

Voicing Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, respectively, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and REI AMI have earned a lot of praise for their work. The official announcement of the Hot 100 ranking of the track Golden has made it to internet debate rounds where many are demanding that credit be given to the singers and not the animated group of the Netflix film.

Notably, Billboard mentions the team name and the singers’ credits separated by only a colon in the announcement post that went up on August 11. HUNTRIX is being called a ‘fictional group’ and not an actual K-pop team, especially due to the limited background involvement of the singers and not the voice actors of the actual characters.

Some fans have taken the time to point out how the credits for film Wicked’s musical achievements went to the singers and not the characters of Elphaba or Glinda. They claim that it’s an attempt at Asian erasure.

It is to be noted that Arden Cho, May Hong, and Yoo Ji Young voice the characters in the film. With there being distinct separation for the singers and the voice actors, many see it as all the more reason to credit the singers and not the group. There are continued fears of how this may also promote AI artists and voice recording, with concerns about the music industry losing its human touch.

