Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh Daggubati, Jackie Shroff, Jayaram and others reunite for 80s batch meet and it's wild fashion affair

Chiranjeevi reunites with his former co-stars for annual get-together

Taking to his social media handle, Chiranjeevi shared how meeting his co-stars once again took him down memory lane, bringing back laughter and warmth built through their bond over the years.

The actor penned, “Every reunion with my beloved friends from the 80s is a walk down memory lane, filled with laughter, warmth, and the same unbreakable bond we’ve shared for decades. So many beautiful memories, and yet every meet feels as fresh as the first! #80sStarsReunion.”

Apart from Chiranjeevi, the reunion included several actors like Venkatesh Daggubati, Jackie Shroff, Prabhu, Naresh, Rahman, Jayaram, Parvathy, Suresh, Sarathkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Revathy, Khushboo, Meena Sagar, Radha, Jayasudha, Suhasini, Nadiya Moidu, Lissy, and many more, coming together to celebrate the cherished reunion.

According to a report by Times Now, the reunion was originally planned in 2024, but had to be postponed due to the Chennai floods last year. When the event was reorganized, the actors decided to keep it an intimate affair.

A total of 31 actors attended the gathering, representing Telugu, Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, and Kannada film industries.

Chiranjeevi’s work front

Chiranjeevi last starred in the 2023 film Bhola Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh. The movie was a remake of Ajith Kumar’s Vedalam and featured Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in key roles.

After the film received an underwhelming response, the Megastar is currently working on Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, a comedy action drama directed by Anl Ravipudi. The film stars Nayanthara as the female lead and is slated to release during Sankranthi 2026.

The makers recently unveiled a promo for the single titled Meesaala Pilla, sung by Udit Narayan and Shweta Mohan. However, the official release date of the song is yet to be announced.

Additionally, the actor has other upcoming projects in the pipeline, including Vishwambhara, ChiruOdela, and ChiruxBobby2 in his lineup.

