Lee Jae Wook to portray plastic surgeon Do Ji Eui in Lee Myung Woo’s upcoming medical drama Endurance Doctor; reports

Actor Lee Jae Wook is back, bringing serious heat to our screens. This time, he’s stepping into the role of a doctor in the highly anticipated drama Endurance Doctor. According to OSEN on March 21, 2025, Lee Jae Wook was offered the role and didn’t hesitate to jump in. After carefully reviewing the project, he’s all in for the challenge—and trust me, it’s going to be a ride. The drama will be directed by Lee Myung Woo, the mastermind behind the smash hit The Fiery Priest, which racked up major viewership in 2022. You know it’s going to be intense.

Endurance Doctor follows Do Ji Eui, a skilled plastic surgeon forced to work as a public health doctor on the isolated island of Byeondongdo. The island is remote, shrouded in mystery, and not a place people choose to live. Over a year, Do Ji Eui must navigate the island’s harsh conditions, treat patients, and interact with its residents. The series began as a Kakao Webtoon in February 2022 and is still ongoing.

Now, about Lee Jae Wook. He made his debut in 2018 with Memories of the Alhambra, and since then, he’s been on fire. He won hearts with Alchemy of Souls in 2022 and showcased his acting prowess again in The Impossible Heir on Disney+ in 2024. But here’s the kicker—this marks his first time playing a doctor. Fans are eager to see how he takes on the role of Do Ji Eui, a character filled with depth and complexity.

Advertisement

And let’s not forget director Lee Myung Woo, known for The Fiery Priest (which broke records, FYI) and The Boys series. So, expect nothing less than gripping, high-stakes drama. Endurance Doctor is still in the casting phase for key roles, but with Lee Jae Wook as the lead, this drama is already shaping up to be a must-watch. Stay tuned—this one’s set to be a hit!

Apart from Endurance Doctor, Lee Jae Wook has an exciting lineup of upcoming projects. He will co-lead the highly anticipated KBS drama Last Summer alongside Choi Sung Eun. He is also set to star in the Netflix historical drama Dear Hongrang, joining a stellar cast that includes Jo Bo Ah, Jung Ga Ram, Uhm Ji Won, Park Byung Eun, and Kim Jae Wook.

Additionally, Lee Jae Wook will make his variety show debut on Fresh Off the Sea Season 2, alongside Yeom Jung Ah, Park Joon Myun, and Im Ji Yeon. With such a packed schedule, 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for him!