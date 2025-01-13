16 New Movies in Theaters to watch this week (January 13 to January 19, 2025): From Ajay Devgan’s Azaad to Ryan Gosling’s Wolf Man

2025 is kicking off with a bang, and the excitement is real! From January 13 to January 19, a range of new release movies in theaters this week in Hindi, English, Tamil, Telugu, and more. Curious about what's dropping this week? Scroll down for a handpicked list of must-watch releases, and get ready to grab your tickets for a week full of cinematic adventure!

Movie Name Release Date Language Azaad January 17, 2025 Hindi Emergency January 17, 2025 Hindi Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare January 13, 2025 English One of Them Days January 17, 2025 English Wolf Man January 17, 2025 English Presence January 17, 2025 English Sankranthiki Vasthunnam January 14, 2025 Telugu Majaka January 15, 2025 Telugu Nesippaya January 14, 2025 Tamil Kadhalikka Neramillai January 14, 2025 Tamil Tharunam January 15, 2025 Tamil Ten Hours January 15, 2025 Tamil Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal January 16, 2025 Malayalam Pravinkoodu Shappu January 16, 2025 Malayalam Raja Roja January 17, 2025 Tamil Kanna Muchhe Kaade Goode January 17, 2025 Kannada

1. Azaad (Hindi)

Cast: Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Ajay Devgn and Diana Penty

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is set in 1920s India, following a young stable boy who forms a deep bond with a spirited horse. Amidst rebellion and oppression, his quest to ride the horse transforms into a brave journey that awakens him to the nation’s struggle for independence.

2. Emergency (Hindi)

Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Milind Soman and Anupam Kher

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Directed and co-produced by Kangana Ranaut, Emergency stars her as India’s former Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi. This much-awaited biographical drama explores pivotal moments from her leadership, shedding light on her impactful legacy as one of India's most influential women.

3. Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare (English)

Release Date: January 13, 2025

Cast: Kelly Rian Sanson, Rhys Frake-Waterfield, Belinda Fenty

In Neverland Nightmare, Wendy Darling ventures into a dark Neverland to rescue her brother Michael from a sinister threat.

4. Wolf Man (English)

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Julia Garner, Christopher Abbott

Release Date: January 17, 2025

Wolf Man follows a husband transforms into a werewolf after a mysterious bite, unraveling his family life.

5. Presence (English)

Cast: Lucy Liu, Julia Fox, Steven Soderbergh

Release Date: January 17, 2025

In Presence, a family becomes convinced their suburban house is haunted by something sinister.

6. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam (Telugu)

Cast: Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh

Release Date: January 14, 2025

This comedy-drama centers on a married man and his ex-girlfriend who team up to solve a kidnapping case, all while navigating the chaos and tension within their families.

7. Majaka (Telugu)

Cast: Sundeep Kishan and Ritu Varma

Release Date: January 15, 2025

Majaka is a lively family entertainer, directed by Thrinadha Rao Nakkina and produced by Razesh Danda and Umesh KR Bansal, promising a fun-filled experience for audiences of all ages.

8. Nesippaya (Tamil)

Cast: Akash Murali, Aditi Shankar and Kalki Koechlin

Release Date: January 14, 2025

Two lovers, torn apart by life’s circumstances, are brought together again by a tragic murder. Driven by his love for Diya, Arjun defies all obstacles, crosses boundaries, and ventures into the unknown to uncover the truth behind her heartbreaking fate.

9. Kadhalikka Neramillai (Tamil)

Cast: Jayam Ravi and Nithya Menen

Release Date: January 14, 2025

Kadhalikka Neramillai follows a man who falls in love with his boss's daughter and, in an attempt to win her approval for marriage, convinces his friend to pretend to be his father. The film is a delightful romantic drama full of misunderstandings and comedic situations.

10. Tharunam (Tamil)

Cast: Kishen Das, Smruthi Venkat and Bala Saravanan

Release Date: January 15, 2025

Tharunam follows Arjun, a CRPF officer, and Meera, an entrepreneur, whose bond faces challenges when Meera's jealous friend, Raj Ayyappa, threatens their relationship, leading to dangerous consequences.

11. Ten Hours (Tamil)

Cast: Sibi Raj, Gajaraj S and Aadukalam Murugadoss

Release Date: January 15, 2025

This gripping police procedural unfolds around a murder on a bus, with Sibi Raj playing a determined officer who digs deep to uncover the hidden connections behind the crime.

12. Narayaneente Moonnaanmakkal (Malayalam)

Cast: Joju George, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Alencier Lopez

Release Date: January 16, 2025

The story revolves around three brothers who come together at their family home to bid farewell to their ailing mother.

13. One of Them Days (English)

Cast: Keke Palmer, SZA, Katt Williams

Release Date: January 17, 2025

In this movie, two roommates experience an unforgettable day of chaos and hilarity.

14. Pravinkoodu Shappu (Malayalam)

Sreedharan, Niyas Aboobecker and Shabareesh Varma

Release Date: January 16, 2025

This investigation thriller follows SI Santhosh as he probes the murder of toddy shop owner Komban Babu, found hanging in his shop, uncovering secrets and questioning who and why.

15. Raja Roja (Tamil)

Cast: Bigboss Divakar, Preethi Yesudas, Kuri Sunil, Shivakumar Aradhya, Manikanta Ananthkumar, Anil Shivkumar and Shreemanth Mugsuresh

Release Date: January 17, 2025

This film follows a farmer and his wife who move to the city seeking a better life. As they face modern challenges and cling to their traditional values, their journey sparks transformation and change, leading them to question if lasting happiness is within reach.

16. Kanna Muchhe Kaade Goode (Kannada)

