9 best 2010 Bollywood songs that still rule our playlists

2010 Bollywood songs marked a turning point for the industry. It was a decade defined by experimentation and a blend of diverse influences. Romance remained a constant theme, with soulful melodies like Tujhe Bhula Diya and Tere Mast Mast Do Nain captivating audiences.

Dance tracks also took center stage, with infectious grooves like Munni Badnaam Hui and Sheila Ki Jawani becoming party anthems. A.R. Rahman, Pritam, and Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy continued to dominate the scene, but fresh talents like Amit Trivedi and Vishal-Shekhar emerged, adding a new flavor to the soundscape.

This period also saw the rise of remixes and the influence of international music genres like electronica and hip-hop. From soulful ballads to pulsating dance numbers, 2010 Bollywood music offered something for everyone, leaving a lasting impact on the industry. Let's check out some of the best 2010 Hindi Bollywood songs here!

9 best 2010 Bollywood songs that are evoke pure nostalgia

1. Ainvayi Ainvayi

The energetic 2010 Bollywood song Ainvayi Ainvayi from the rom-com Band Baaja Baaraat is a Bollywood party staple. Sung by the duo Salim-Sulaiman, the song's infectious beats and quirky lyrics perfectly capture the vibrant wedding atmosphere of the film. Actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma bring their electric chemistry to the song's energetic visuals, making it a favorite among fans.

2. Tumse Hi Tumse

Tumse Hi Tumse from the 2010 romantic comedy Anjaana Anjaani is a soulful declaration of love. Sung by Caralisa Monteiro and Shekhar Ravjiani, the melody blends contemporary pop with traditional influences.

The song portrays the blossoming romance between characters played by Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor, with its heartfelt lyrics highlighting the all-consuming power of love.

3. Munni Badnam

The wildly popular Munni Badnaam Hui from the action comedy Dabangg (2010) is a Bollywood dance anthem. Sung by Mamta Sharma and Aishwarya (later Nigam), the song's catchy tune and suggestive lyrics are a departure from traditional Bollywood fare.

Featuring Malaika Arora in a sizzling performance alongside Salman Khan, Munni Badnaam Hui is a high-energy item song, a genre known for its focus on dance and spectacle.

4. Tere Mast Mast Do Nain

The playful song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the action drama Dabangg is a romantic chartbuster. Sung by the powerhouse duo of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Shreya Ghoshal, the song combines soulful vocals with a catchy dance beat.

Salman Khan's character attempts to woo Sonakshi Sinha's with his playful charm, perfectly captured in the song's flirtatious lyrics and energetic choreography. Tere Mast Mast Do Nain is a quintessential Bollywood romantic track, blending romance and dance into a crowd-pleasing formula.

5. Tum Jo Aaye

The melancholic Tum Jo Aaye from the 2010 gangster film Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai is a love ballad tinged with desperation. Sung by the soulful voices of Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and Tulsi Kumar, the song's traditional melody complements the film's period setting.

Ajay Devgn's character pines for Kangana Ranaut's, his love caught amidst the violence of the Mumbai underworld. Tum Jo Aaye showcases the power of love in a dark and gritty world.

6. Tere Naina

Tere Naina from the 2010 drama My Name Is Khan is a romantic ballad that transcends borders. Sung by the soulful Pakistani vocalist Shafqat Amanat Ali, the song's melancholy melody reflects the emotional turmoil of the characters played by Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol.

The lyrics express a deep yearning and connection, mirroring the couple's unwavering love despite facing challenges. Tere Naina is a beautiful testament to the enduring power of love.

7. Shiela Ki Jawani

Sheila Ki Jawan from the 2010 action comedy Tees Maar Khan is a high-octane dance number. Sung by the powerful duo of Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani, the song's infectious beats and playful lyrics create an electrifying atmosphere.

Katrina Kaif delivers a scorching performance alongside Akshay Kumar, their sizzling chemistry on full display. Sheila Ki Jawani is a quintessential Bollywood item song, prioritizing dance and spectacle to create a visually captivating and energetic showstopper.

8. Mere Bina

Mere Bina from the 2010 crime thriller Crook is a romantic song with a touch of vulnerability. Sung by the versatile Mohit Chauhan, the melody blends soulful elements with a contemporary pop base. The song portrays the blossoming love between characters played by Emraan Hashmi and Neha Sharma.

The lyrics express a newfound sense of purpose and happiness found in the relationship. Mere Bina is a sweet melody that adds a lighter touch to the film's otherwise suspenseful narrative.

9. Aas Paas Khuda

Aas Paas Khuda from the romantic comedy Anjaana Anjaani is a soulful ballad that hints at a deeper connection. Sung by the legendary Rahat Fateh Ali Khan and the rising star Shruti Pathak, the song's melody beautifully blends traditional and contemporary influences.

The heartfelt lyrics explore a growing sense of destiny and divine intervention, mirroring the blossoming romance between the characters played by Priyanka Chopra and Ranbir Kapoor. Aas Paas Khuda is a romantic song that adds a touch of spiritual yearning to the film's exploration of love and fate.

Despite the variety, a sense of nostalgia and melody remained woven throughout 2010's Bollywood songs. Even the high-energy tracks held a sing-along quality, ensuring these songs continue to be fan favorites and evoke a sense of youthful vibrancy even today.

