9 best movies on SonyLIV perfect for weekend binge watch

The landscape of Bollywood entertainment has undergone a revolution with the rise of OTT (Over-the-Top) platforms. Bollywood films are now finding a vibrant new home on streaming services and some of the best movies on SonyLIV are mentioned here for you. This accessibility has transformed how audiences consume movies.

Viewers can now delve into a vast library of Bollywood content, from classic blockbusters to critically acclaimed indie gems. Check out some of the best Hindi movies on SonyLIV here!

9 best movies on SonyLIV that will walk you down memory lane

Piku

Cast: Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Irrfan Khan, Raghubir Yadav

IMDB Rating: 7.6/10

Release year: 2015

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Piku is one of the best movies on SonyLIV. The comedy-drama is about a quirky father-daughter relationship. Deepika Padukone plays Piku Banerjee, a headstrong architect with a particular fondness for cleanliness and a critical eye for everything, especially her father. Amitabh Bachchan portrays Bhaskor Banerjee, Piku's overbearing and hypochondriac father who constantly seeks medical attention.

Their contrasting personalities lead to hilarious clashes as they embark on a road trip from Delhi to Kolkata. Irrfan Khan joins the cast as Rana Chaudhary, a cab driver with a philosophical outlook on life who becomes their unlikely companion. The film explores themes of family dynamics, self-discovery, and finding beauty in the imperfections of life.

Jersey

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Ronit Kamra, Prit Kamani

IMDB Rating: 7.3/10

Release year: 2022

Genre: Sports, Drama

The movie follows Arjun Talwar (played by Shahid Kapoor), a former cricketer who gave up the sport due to setbacks. Years later, his son Rohan desperately desires a cricket jersey bearing his father's name. This rekindles Arjun's passion, and at 36, he decides to make a comeback to professional cricket, defying age and societal expectations. The film explores themes of second chances, pursuing dreams, and the unwavering bond between father and son.

Satya

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Urmila Matondkar, Shefali Shah, JD Chakravarthy, Anurag Kashyap, Paresh Rawal, Saurabh Shukla

IMDB Rating: 8.3/10

Release year: 1998

Genre: Action, Crime

Satya is a gritty crime drama that delves into the Mumbai underworld. Satya (J.D. Chakravarthy), a naive newcomer to the city, gets entangled with gangsters after a wrongful arrest. In jail, he befriends the ruthless Bhiku Mhatre (Manoj Bajpayee), who becomes his mentor in the violent world of crime.

Satya navigates the brutal world of gang wars and alliances, forced to make tough choices that blur the lines between morality and survival. Urmila Matondkar plays Vidya, a struggling singer caught in Satya's orbit, adding a touch of humanity to the dark narrative. The film explores themes of corruption, ambition, and the dehumanizing effects of violence.

Bhonsle

Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Ipshita Chakraborty, Abhishek Banerjee, Aditya Agnihotri

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Drama

Bhonsle is a hard-hitting social drama set in Mumbai. Bhonsle (Manoj Bajpayee), a disillusioned, retired police officer diagnosed with a terminal illness, witnesses the growing tensions between local Marathi residents and North Indian migrants.

Sita (Ipshita Chakraborty), a young migrant woman, and her brother Lalu (Virat Vaibhav) face hostility from Vilas (Santosh Juvekar), a local taxi driver fueling anti-migrant sentiments. Bhonsle, despite his illness, finds himself drawn to protect Sita and Lalu, prompting him to confront his own prejudices and fight for justice in a divided city.

Rocky Handsome

Cast: John Abraham, Dia Chalwad, Nathalia Kaur, Nishikant Kamat, Shruti Haasan, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2018

Genre: Action, Thriller

Rocky Handsome is a high-octane action thriller with a dash of revenge. Kabir Ahlawat (John Abraham), a mysterious loner running a pawn shop in Goa, befriends his young neighbor Naomi (Dia Chalwad). When Naomi and her drug-addicted mother Anna (Nathalia Kaur) are kidnapped by ruthless gangsters led by Kevin Pereira (Nishikant Kamat), Kabir's dark past resurfaces.

Fueled by rage and a protector's instinct, Kabir unleashes his deadly skills to track down Naomi and enact vengeance on the kidnappers, leaving a trail of destruction in his wake.

Josh

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chandrachur Singh, Priya Gill

IMDB Rating: 6.1/10

Release year: 2000

Genre: Action, Romance

This Hindi romantic action film stars Shah Rukh Khan as Max, a Christian man, and Aishwarya Rai as Shirley, a Hindu woman. Their love blossoms amidst a backdrop of real estate disputes and religious tensions in Goa.

The film draws inspiration from West Side Story with rival gangs, the Eagles (Christians) led by Max and the Tigers (Hindus) led by Macaulay (Chandrachur Singh).

Wazir

Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Anjum Sharma, Seema Pahwa

IMDB Rating: 7.1/10

Release year: 2016

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Wazir is a suspenseful drama with themes of revenge and redemption. Daanish Ali (Farhan Akhtar), a grief-stricken ATS officer, loses his daughter in a terrorist attack. He encounters Pandit Omkar Nath Dhar (Amitabh Bachchan), a wheelchair-bound chess master who also harbors a personal loss.

As they bond over chess, Daanish discovers Pandit's desire for revenge against a powerful politician, Yazaad Qureshi (Manav Kaul). Daanish, seeking solace and purpose, gets drawn into Pandit's plan, playing a dangerous game of chess that unfolds hidden motives and shocking twists.

Chameli

Cast: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Rahul Bose, Yashpal Sharma, Rinke Khanna

IMDB Rating: 6.8/10

Release year: 2003

Genre: Drama

Chameli is a drama movie exploring an unlikely connection. Aman Kapoor (Rahul Bose), a wealthy investment banker still grieving his deceased wife, encounters Chameli (Kareena Kapoor), a street-smart prostitute, on a stormy night in Mumbai.

Initially repulsed, their conversation evolves into a bond. As Aman seeks solace in Chameli's company, they share their vulnerabilities. The film explores themes of loneliness, societal pressures, and finding comfort in unexpected places.

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Cast: Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra, Kader Khan, Amrish Puri, Rajpal Yadav

IMDB Rating: 6.7/10

Release year: 2004

Genre: Comedy, Romance

Mujhse Shaadi Karogi is a romantic comedy with a dash of chaos. Sameer (Salman Khan), a hot-headed lifeguard in Goa, seeks a fresh start after a bad breakup. Rani (Priyanka Chopra), a beautiful local woman, captures his heart.

However, his new roommate, Sunny (Akshay Kumar), throws a wrench in his plans. Sunny, with his flamboyant personality and hidden motives, also vies for Rani's affection. The film follows their hilarious rivalry as Sameer tries to prove his worth and win Rani's love.

Let us know which one of the above-mentioned is your favorite movie on SonyLiv.

