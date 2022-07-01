25 Best movies on Amazon Prime of all time

How many hours do you waste on a weekend scrolling down movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime to find something great to watch? We want all movie lovers to enjoy themselves and not waste any time picking the right movie. That is why, here, we have covered the best movies on Amazon Prime to watch right now.

Best movies on Amazon Prime to stream now

1. Black Swan (2010)

After a ballerina who has a huge passion for dancing wins the lead role in a production of Tchaikovsky's "Swan Lake", she struggles to maintain her sanity.

The movie is highly intense and Natalie Portman does a wonderful job in portraying the role of a passionate dancer.

Upon release, the movie was declared a box office hit and Darren Aronofsky's direction received a lot of praise from the critics.

Natalie Portman won an Oscar for the movie at the Academy Awards, USA 2011.

IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

Starring: Winona Ryder, Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis, Vincent Cassel, Barbara Hershey

Directed by: Darren Aronofsky

2. No Time to Die (2021)

No Time to Die is one of the best movies on amazon prime 2021.

Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, No Time to Die is the 25th movie in the James Bond series.

James Bond has finally left active service and enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica, but his happiness is short-lived as his old CIA friend Felix Leiter asks for his help to find a villain who has a dangerous new technology.

If you are a fan of James Bond, you must watch No Time to Die.

The movie won the award for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) at the Academy Awards, USA 2022.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Starring: Léa Seydoux, Daniel Craig, Ben Whishaw, Rami Malek, Jeffrey Wright, Lashana Lynch, Christoph Waltz, Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes

Directed by: Cary Joji Fukunaga

3. Shaun of the Dead (2004)

The name of the movie is such that one might feel like it's a mystery movie, but it's a horror/comedy movie that was released in 2004.

The movie is about a salesman Shaun who has no direction in life, but suddenly his life takes a drastic turn when his life is disrupted by a zombie apocalypse.

The movie stars in Shaun of the Dead are Simon Pegg, Lucy Davis, Kate Ashfield, and Nick Frost.

Shaun of the Dead is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime in the comedy genre and won a total number of 13 awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Starring: Bill Nighy, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Kate Ashfield, Dylan Moran, Lucy Davis, and Penelope Wilton

Directed by: Edgar Wright

4. Groundhog Day (1993)

In this film, Bill Murray stars as a self-centered TV weatherman who finds himself in a time loop when he goes to film a report about the annual Groundhog Day in the small town of Punxsutawney.

This American fantasy comedy movie was released in 1993 and is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime ever made.

Groundhog Day won the Best Screenplay - Original award at BAFTA Awards 1994 along with various other prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Starring: Bill Murray, Chris Elliott, and Andie MacDowell

Directed by: Harold Ramis

5. Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)

Fantastic Mr. Fox is based on the beloved children's novel of the same name written by Roald Dahl in 1970.

This animated comedy movie is about an urbane fox who has an urge to return to his farm and help his community fight against the farmers.

This Oscar-nominated movie is a must-watch with your family and friends as it has emotions, comedy, drama, and everything else that makes a film exciting.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Starring: Meryl Streep, Jason Schwartzman, George Clooney, Willem Dafoe, Bill Murray, Owen Wilson

Directed by: Wes Anderson

6. Arrival (2016)

The movie starts with linguist Louise's daughter Hannah who dies from an incurable illness at the small age of twelve.

After that, all hell breaks loose in her life of Louise as she is asked to work with the military to talk with aliens after mysterious spacecraft appear around the world.

Arrival is one of the classic Amazon Prime movies that won an Oscar for Best Achievement in Sound Editing at the Academy Awards, USA 2017.

Arrival won a total number of 70 prestigious awards and to date is considered one of the best Amazon Prime movies.

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Starring: Forest Whitaker, Amy Adams, Tzi Ma, Jeremy Renner, Michael Stuhlbarg

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

7. Carrie (1976)

Based on Stephen King's famous novel 'Carrier', this movie was released in 1976.

Carrie White is about a shy girl who faces verbal abuse at school and at home. One day, after she is humiliated by a classmate at the prom, she unleashes her powers.

The movie is regarded as one of the best horror movies ever made and its scene from the prom has had a huge influence on pop culture.

Carrie was even nominated for an Oscar award and is considered one of the best movies on Amazon Prime.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Starring: William Katt, Sissy Spacek, John Travolta, Amy Irving, P.J. Soles, Nancy Allen, Piper Laurie, Betty Buckley

Directed by: Brian De Palma

8. The Sixth Sense (1999)

Bruce Wills stars as a child psychologist who sets out on a journey to treat a frightened boy who communicates with spirits.

The movie was nominated for six Oscars and won a total number of 37 awards. The Sixth Sense received a positive response from critics, with the most praise for acting performances, plot twists, and atmosphere.

It was the second-highest-grossing movie of 1999 and to date, is considered one of the best suspense movies on Amazon Prime.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Toni Collette, Haley Joel Osment, Bruce Willis, Olivia Williams

Directed by: M. Night Shyamalan

Runtime: 107 minutes

9. Fargo (1996)

This Oscar-winning movie is a must-watch as it has comedy, thrill, and drama.

The movie is a crime drama set in 1987 in Minnesota based on the life of Lundegaard, a car salesman who hires two thugs to kidnap his own wife. But why? Because he is in so much debt that he is desperate for money.

The movie was selected for preservation in the US National Film Registry as culturally and aesthetically significant.

Fargo is one of the top movies on Amazon Prime that received seven Oscar nominations and won two of them for Best Actress in a Leading Role and Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen at the Academy Awards, USA 1997.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Steve Buscemi, Frances McDormand, Harve Presnell, William H. Macy, Peter Stormare

Directed by: Joel Coen

Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes

10. Trollhunter (2010)

When a group of students investigates reports of illegal poaching, they realize that there are many more dangerous things going on. They follow a hunter and learn that he is a troll hunter.

This 2010 dark fantasy movie received positive reviews from critics and was loved by the audience too.

Trollhunter won 12 prestigious awards and is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime in the dark fantasy genre.

IMDb Rating: 6.9/10

Stars: Johanna Mørck, Otto Jespersen, Tomas Alf Larsen, Robert Stoltenberg, Hans Morten Hansen, Glenn Erland Tosterud, Knut Nærum

Directed by: André Øvredal

Runtime: 1 hour 43 minutes

11. A League of Their Own (1992)

A League of Their Own is one of the best sports movies on Amazon Prime to watch right now.

The movie is about two sisters who join All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and struggle hard to win the league competition amid their growing rivalry.

The movie was a hit commercially and grossed over $132.4 million worldwide. The critics praised the movie for its acting performances, storyline, and screenplay.

The movie was selected by the Library of Congress to be preserved in the United States National Film Registry as being historically, and culturally significant.

A League of Their Own won six prestigious awards and is one of the best family Amazon Prime movies.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Stars: Madonna, Tom Hanks, David Strathairn, Garry Marshall, Geena Davis, Jon Lovitz, Lori Petty, Bill Pullman

Directed by: Penny Marshall

Runtime: 2 hours 8 minutes

12. Cast Away (2000)

A punctual and hard-working FedEx executive Chuck Noland undergoes a huge emotional as well as physical transformation after his plane crashes and he ends up alone on a deserted island.

Cast Away was a commercial and critical success and grossed $429 million worldwide. Cast Away was the third-highest-grossing movie of 2000 and is considered one of the best drama movies on Amazon Prime.

It was also nominated for two Oscars and won a total number of 15 prestigious awards.

IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

Stars: Nick Searcy, Tom Hanks, and Helen Hunt

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Runtime: 2 hours 23 minutes

13. Blackfish (2013)

This 2013 documentary movie is about Tilikum, a captive killer whale who possesses danger for both whales and humans.

The documentary perfectly shows the consequences of keeping whales in captivity.

Blackfish was nominated for Best Documentary at Bafta Awards 2014.

It is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime streaming right now.

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Stars: Dave Duffus, Tilikum(archive footage) and Samantha Berg

Directed by: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes

14. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Based on the memoir The Wolf of Wall Street by Jordan Belfort, The Wolf of Wall Street is one of the top-rated movies on Amazon Prime.

It is based on the life of Jordan Belfort and highlights his life as a wealthy stockbroker and his downfall.

The Wolf of Wall Street was nominated for five Oscars at the Academy Awards, USA 2014, and won 37 awards.

The movie was a box office hit and was lauded by critics.

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Margot Robbie, Jon Favreau, Jonah Hill, Rob Reiner, Matthew McConaughey, Jean Dujardin, Kyle Chandler, and Jon Bernthal

Directed by: Martin Scorsese

Runtime: 3 hours

15. Lincoln (2012)

The movie is an adaptation of the biography book Team of Rivals: The Political Genius of Abraham Lincoln by Doris Kearns Goodwin in 2005.

The movie is based on the final four months of Abraham Lincoln, focusing on his struggles to abolish slavery in America. The movie shows how much effort he put into passing the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution by the United States House of Representatives.

Lincoln won Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role and Best Achievement in Production Design at the Academy Awards, USA 2013.

All in all, it is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime streaming right now.

IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

Stars: David Strathairn, James Spader, Daniel Day-Lewis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sally Field, Tommy Lee Jones, and Hal Holbrook

Directed by: Steven Spielberg

Runtime: 2 hours 30 minutes

16. Train to Busan (2016)

Do you love zombie movies? If yes, then this is a must-watch movie for you.

When Gang Yoo, his daughter, and other passengers get trapped on a train during a zombie outbreak, they must do everything to survive.

Upon release, the movie became a commercial success and grossed

$98.5 million.

Train to Busan was nominated for 39 awards and won 35 out of them.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Ma Dong-Seok, Gong Yoo, Ahn So-hee, Jung Yu-mi, Kim Eui-sung,

Kim Su-an and Choi Woo-Shik

Directed by: Yeon Sang-ho

Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes

17. The Big Sick (2017)

The movie is engaging from end to start and will spark lovey-dovey feelings in you.

The movie is about a Pakistani comic Kumali who meets Emily, an American grad student, and falls in love with her.

As their relationship blossoms, they face struggles due to their cultural differences. Kumali finds himself stuck between his love for family and love for Emily and finds it difficult to face his traditional Muslim parents and tell them about Emily.

This Oscar-nominated movie is one of the best romantic movies on Amazon Prime streaming now.

It was one of the top ten movies of the year 2017 and was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay.

IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

Stars: Holly Hunter, Kumail Nanjiani, Ray Romano, and Zoe Kazan

Directed by: Michael Showalter

Runtime: 2 hours

18. Sinister (2012)

A crime-writer Ellison Oswald is desperate to write a best-seller book, without realizing that his life is going to change soon when he finds a box of movies in his home. What's so special about these movies?

They give him the clue that the murder he is researching is the work of a mysterious killer.

The movie received mixed reviews from critics who praised the acting performances, direction, atmosphere, music, and cinematography of the movie, but also criticized it for cliche jump scares and horror elements.

However, the movie was lauded by the audience and grossed $87.7 million.

All in all, it is one of the best horror movies on Amazon Prime to watch now.

IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

Stars: Fred Thompson, Ethan Hawke, Clare Foley, Juliet Rylance, Michael Hall D'Addario, and James Ransone

Directed by: Scott Derrickson

Runtime: 1 hour 50 minutes

19. Saint Maud (2019)

One of the best suspense movies on Amazon Prime, Saint Maud was released in 2019. Maud

The movie is about a kind-hearted, religious nun Maud who tries dangerous ways to save the soul of her dying patient.

This psychological thriller is one of the best movies to watch on Amazon Prime right now.

The movie received a positive response from critics, with most of them praising the movie for its score, direction, atmosphere, and acting performances.

IMDb Rating: 6.7/10

Stars: Morfydd Clark and Jennifer Ehle

Directed by: Rose Glass

Runtime: 1 hour 24 minutes

20. Val (2021)

Directed by Leo Scott and Ting Poo, Val is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime 2021.

This is a documentary movie that's based on the life of Val Kilmer and highlights images that have never been seen before of him.

Val won an award for Best Historical or Biographical Documentary at the Critics' Choice Documentary Awards 2021.

IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

Stars: Val Kilmer

Directed by: Leo Scott and Ting Poo

Runtime: 1 hour 49 minutes

21. Herself (2020)

Herself is one of the best movies on Amazon Prime and will make you overwhelmed with emotions.

The movie is full of sadness and beautiful redemption which makes it a must-watch movie with your family/friends.

The story is about a mother who sets out to re-discovering herself and build her own house after she leaves her abusive husband.

The movie won the Human Rights Film Award at Dublin International Film Festival.

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Stars: Conleth Hill, Clare Dunne, and Harriet Walter

Directed by: Phyllida Lloyd

Runtime: 1 hour 37 minutes

22. Inside Llewyn Davis (2013)

It is one of the best musical movies and is based in the 1960s when singer Llewyn Davis struggled a lot to get fame in the music world.

Inside Llewyn Davis perfectly shows the life of the singer as he roams around Greenwich Village in 1961.

This comedy musical drama movie got nominated for two Oscar awards (Best Sound Mixing and Best Cinematography) at the Academy Awards, USA 2014.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: John Goodman, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, Carey Mulligan, and Justin Timberlake

Directed by: Joel Coen and Ethan Coen

Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes

23. Garden State (2004)

A shy, troubled young man who has had no ties with his family for about a decade returns to his home for his mother's funeral.

Based on this very plot, Garden State is a rom-com drama movie released in 2004.

The movie received positive reviews from critics and was a box office hit.

It even won a Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack Album for a Motion Picture, Television, or Other Visual Media at Grammy Awards 2005.

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Stars: Ian Holm, Peter Sarsgaard, Zach Braff, Natalie Portman

Directed by: Zach Braff

Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes

24. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania (2022)

This is one of the latest Amazon Prime movies released in 2022.

After an experiment, Van Helsing transforms Johnny into a monster and his other pals' humans. Now, he must find a way to reverse his experiment.

The movie received mixed reviews, with some critics praising it for its animation while others criticizing the storyline.

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Stars: Kathryn Hahn, Andy Samberg, Keegan-Michael Key, Selena Gomez, David Spade, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Steve Buscemi, Tyler "Ninja" Blevins, Jim Gaffigan, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff

Directed by: Derek Drymon and Jennifer Kluska

Runtime: 1 hour 27 minutes

25. The Usual Suspects (1995)

The Usual Suspects is one of the best thriller movies and revolves around the interrogation of a con man, who is one of the two survivors of a massacre.

The movie was a box office hit and won two Oscars for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Writing, Screenplay Written Directly for the Screen at the Academy Awards, USA 1996.

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Stars: Chazz Palminteri, Stephen Baldwin, Kevin Spacey, Pete Postlethwaite, Benicio del Toro, Gabriel Byrne, Suzy Amis, Kevin Pollak, Giancarlo Esposito

Directed by: Bryan Singer

Runtime: 1 hour 46 minutes

This was our list of the best movies on Amazon Prime to stream right now. Watch these classic movies with your friends/family and make your weekend great.

