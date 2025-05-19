4 Celeb PHOTO Spottings: Ananya Panday keeps it casual for day out; Agastya Nanda, Naomika Saran turn heads and more

It’s never a dull day in B-town. Be it arriving on shoot sets or hitting the gym, several Bollywood stars are often spotted out and about in the city. Yet again, the paparazzi were lucky to snap several actors making waves in Mumbai. While Ananya Panday decided to chill, Agastya Nanda and Naomika Saran seem busy brewing something. Take a look at some big spottings of May 19, 2025!

1. Ananya Panday keeps it casual for the day out

Ananya Panday is one Bollywood actors; fans are always excited to spot her in the city. Yet again, on May 19, 2025, the B-town diva was snapped showcasing her raw, unfiltered self to the world. The Student of the Year 2 debutant decided to spend the day casually catching up with her girlfriends.

For the chilled-out day, she decided to go with a gray cropped tank top, which she paired with blue denim pants and black chappals. Chunky Panday’s daughter looked pretty bare-faced with her hair tied in a messy bun.

2. Agastya Nanda steps out like a commoner

Agastya Nanda, the grandson of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, is often spotted going out and about in the city, like a commoner. The Archies actor made heads turn when he was seen exiting an under-construction building in Mumbai. Like most of us, he sported a basic t-shirt with blue denim pants and completed his look with a cap and a pair of sneakers.

3. Naomika Saran greets shutterbugs

After Nanda, Rajesh Khanna’s granddaughter Naomika Saran was also spotted exiting the same building, which belongs to a production house.

The daughter of former actress Rinke Khanna and businessman Sameer Saran took over the streets with her effortless dressing and flawless beauty. Even though she is often spotted ditching the media, she decided to greet the paps with her sweet smile and a cute wave this time.

4. Nushrratt Bharuccha jets off to an undisclosed location

Lastly, we have Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was seen jetting off to an unknown location from Mumbai airport. She decided to keep her look comfortable yet stylish in an all-white ensemble.

