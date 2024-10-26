4 must watch Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar films celebrating their strong screen presence together

Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn ruled the '90s alongside the Khans. Both actors, who made their debut three decades ago, are known for their action, versatility, and impressive screen presence. Despite the passage of time, they have managed to stay relevant with their films while Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn films are just a treat to their respective fans.

Together, they are one of the most underrated duos. Ajay and Akshay share a strong passion for cinema and often discuss their close bond on various platforms. Over the years, they haven't starred in many films together, but they have both become part of Rohit Shetty's cop universe, and we are all set to see them together in Singham Again. But before that, let's take a look at their past performances together.

Top 4 Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar films to watch before Singham Again

1. Khake

Release Date : 2004

: 2004 IMDb Rating : 7.4/10

: 7.4/10 Where to Watch : Amazon Prime Video

: Amazon Prime Video Director : Rajkumar Santoshi

: Rajkumar Santoshi Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Tusshar Kapoor

Are you looking for a total masala entertainer film by the actors? If yes, then watch Khakee, which has a gripping storyline. Akshay Kumar and Ajay have complex roles in the movie, where the cops are assigned to move a terrorist from one prison to another.

Ajay Devgn plays Yashwant Angre, a former police officer seeking revenge from the department. So, he tries his best to obstruct their path. In contrast, Akshay Kumar is an extrovert officer Shekhar Verma. The action, suspense, and humor make it an unforgettable watch.

2. Suhaag

Release Date : 1994

: 1994 IMDb Rating : 5.8/10

: 5.8/10 Where to Watch : Zee5

: Zee5 Director : Kuku Kohli

: Kuku Kohli Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Karisma Kapoor, Nagma

One of the first films in which the two actors starred together was Suhaag in the early 90s. The film is based on friends, Ajay and Raj, played by the two actors, giving us a glimpse of their strong bond. However, their bond is soon tested when some past secrets are revealed.

Ajay's intense character and the Khel Khel Mein actor's charisma were well-matched in the film. In the movie, we see how the two actors coordinate well on-screen. Also, fights and heartfelt moments in the movie can be an excellent throwback to add to your watch list.

3. Insan

Release Date : 2005

: 2005 IMDb Rating : 4.9/10

: 4.9/10 Where to Watch : Zee5

: Zee5 Director : K. Subash

: K. Subash Cast: Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Esha Deol, Lara Dutta, Tusshar Kapoor

Another film where the superstars come together is Insan. This film has contrasting characters, with Devgn being a cop searching for a terrorist. During his mission, he comes across Avinash, a commoner embroiled in this case.

The film is definitely worth watching due to its gripping storyline, diverse characters, and attention to social issues. The powerful performance by the Tanji actor, paired with Kumar's charming innocence, allows both characters to shine equally, creating many memorable moments throughout the movie.

4. Sooryavanshi

Release Date : 2021

: 2021 IMDb Rating : 6.2/10

: 6.2/10 Where to Watch : Netflix

: Netflix Director : Rohit Shetty

: Rohit Shetty Cast: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh

After several years apart, Kumar and Devgn reunited on screen in Sooryavanshi, right at the height of their fame. Ajay made a special cameo in the film, stepping into his role as Bajirao Singham, a tough cop from Rohit Shetty's cop universe, which brought an extra layer of excitement to the movie.

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar played the titular role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi, an anti-terrorism officer. It was a delight to see the actors play brave cops, and the scenes together were full of action and bravery as they fought against terror.

From the exciting plot of Khakee to the classic friendship nostalgia in Suhaag, Akshay and Ajay have left an essential mark on Bollywood. Now Ajay's Bajirao Singham and Kumar's Sooryavanshi will be seen together in Singam Again, giving us a glimpse of their strong screen presence and a modern touch and it will be exciting to see them entertain the audience.

The Rohit Shetty directorial will also star Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor. Moreover, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh will also make a special appearance. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla also reported that Salman Khan's iconic character, Chulbul Pandey, will make a cameo in the film.

