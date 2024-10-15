5 best Netflix films that beautifully explore cultural differences between lead couples

India is a land of cultural diversity, and Bollywood hasn't been behind in incorporating that beautiful aspect within its films. In many Hindi films, the plot showcases how the lead couple from different cultural backgrounds complete a complex journey for their ‘happily ever after.’

Unlike Hollywood, music, dance, family, and festivals are important aspects of Bollywood. Filmmakers often add the nuances of cultures to enhance their storytelling. Take, for example, the Punjabi-hearted Naina from Kal Ho Naa Ho, who gets married to her friend, Rohit, from a Gujarati family, where the scenes portraying their cultural differences leave us in splits.

Top Netflix films that explore cultural differences between lead couple

1. Kal Ho Naa Ho

Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan, Kal Ho Naa Ho gave us an important lesson about living our lives to the fullest. In the film, Zinta plays the role of Naina, who falls in love with Aman, but he, in turn, sets her up with Rohit due to his ill health. The film's complex love story, characters' internal turmoil, and heartbreaking scenes have a special place in our hearts.

However, it also made us laugh when Naina's vibrant Punjabi family came across Rohit's practical and traditional Gujarati family. The subtle tussle between the families over celebrating their cultures makes us appreciate India's cultural diversity and familial values even more.

2. Dil Dhadakne Do

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, Dil Dhadakne Do taught us the importance of family values and understanding among family members. The film, released in 2015, follows the story of a dysfunctional family where a rich couple, Anil Kapoor and Shefali Shah, invite their loved ones for a 10-day cruise to celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary.

Advertisement

Apart from the storyline, the cultural differences between characters are a strong point in the film. Ranveer Singh plays the role of the couple's son, Kabir. He belongs to a wealthy family but is forced to leave his dream and manage the family business. In contrast, Anushka, who plays his love interest, Farah, is a more independent and contemporary girl. She is adamant about making her identity and left her home to fulfil her passion. Their different cultural backgrounds yet similar core values make the plot more interesting.

3. Jab Harry Met Sejal

Another gem on the list is Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal. In the film, Khan plays the role of Harinder ‘Harry’ Singh Nehra, a Punjabi tourist guide who works in Amsterdam. He is a lonely and helpful person who is forced to help his client, Sejal, played by Sharma, find a lost ring.

Advertisement

Apart from their different Punjabi and Gujarati cultures, Harry follows a Western lifestyle, while Sejal is a more traditional person who believes in Indian values. As they explore different parts of Europe, their cultural differences and different perspectives make the film an ideal watch. Moreover, the journey gradually leads them to accept each other's cultural backgrounds, setting a perfect example of cultural harmony.

4. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Ranbir Kapoor's last rom-com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, was loved by the audiences for its plot, romance, and humor. The storyline, which follows the couple's journey from a modern love story to a traditional union, also highlights their cultural differences.

Ranbir plays the role of Rohan, a playful and carefree businessman with a modern viewpoint on love. On the other hand, Shraddha plays Tinni, who is more practical and embodies a traditional perspective on love. She has a job and is more responsible in life, which creates a difference between them. Moreover, Rohan's vibrant Punjabi family and Tinni's pragmatic family create a relatable cultural difference in the couple's journey.

Advertisement

5. Jodhaa Akbar

Jodhaa Akbar, starring Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan, was based on the love story of Mughal Emperor Akbar and his Rajput wife, Jodhaa Bai. The cultural differences between the Hindu queen and the Muslim king in the medieval age are a central theme in the film.

Although their marriage was a political deal, the couple gradually learned to respect and accept each other's culture in different scenes, which makes the film interesting.

Love knows no boundaries, and the lead couple in these films proves that as they overcome their cultural differences for their significant other. From their cultural clashes to their acceptance, these top Netflix films are an ideal addition to your watch list for the next weekend.

ALSO READ: THROWBACK: When Shah Rukh Khan talked about his first-time realization of being a 'star'; 'director looked at me and...'