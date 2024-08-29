5 Bollywood Plane Hijack movies like IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack which you can binge-watch this weekend

Netflix has launched its new original show, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, which is making waves all for the right reasons. The show, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is based on the true event of an Indian passenger flight that was hijacked by terrorists in 1999. It is recorded as the longest hijacking in history, lasting seven straight days. While the Anubhav Sinha show has already debuted on the streaming platform, here's presenting 5 Bollywood Plane Hijack movies that offer a similar experience.

5 Bollywood Plane Hijack Movies that are similar to IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack

1. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga

Directed by Ajay Singh, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga is a heist-thriller drama set against the backdrop of a plane hijack. The movie stars Yami Gautam and Sunny Kaushal in the lead roles, while Sharad Kelkar, Indraneil Sengupta, and Barun Chandra play the other important roles. Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was a straight OTT release on Netflix in 2023, and according to the platform's data, it has recorded a massive viewership.

It is a gritty fictional tale that revolves around the revenge story of a woman who has suffered a miscarriage. The movie was well received by the audience, while it received a mixed response from the critics. Watch it out on Netflix.

2. Yodha

Yodha is an action-thriller inspired by the multiple hijackings in Indian history. The movie, directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, stars Sidharth Malhotra as an army soldier. Raashi Khanna plays Sid Malhotra's wife, while Disha Patani plays a flight attendant. The cast also includes Sunny Hinduja, Ronit Roy, and Tanuj Virwani.

Although Yodha was a box office failure, it managed to get an audience during its digital release. Bankrolled by Dharma Productions, the movie marked a reunion of Sidharth Malhotra and Karan Johar after the success of Shershaah. Reportedly, it was offered to Shahid Kapoor earlier, but the project didn't materialize.

The movie is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

3. Bell Bottom

Starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role, Bell Bottom is an action-thriller inspired by the multiple hijackings of Indian airlines. The movie was directed by Ranjit M. Tewari and written by Aseem Arora and Parvez Shaikh. It explores the story of a R&AW mission to rescue the passengers of a flight that Khalistani terrorists hijacked during the rule of Indian Prime Minster Indira Gandhi.

In addition to Akshay Kumar, Bell Bottom stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Adil Hussain, and Lara Dutta in pivotal roles. Lara made the headlines for her brilliant transformation as Prime Minister Indira Gandhi during the time of its release.

Bell Bottom bombed at the box office as it was among the first few movies released in India just after the COVID-19 pandemic when theaters were opened at 50% occupancy. It is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

4. Neerja

It is a biographical drama of Neerja Bhanot, the head purser of Pan Am flight 73, who fought with the hijackers for the safety of passengers, risking her own life. Sonam Kapoor played the lead role and won immense love from the critics and audience. The Ram Madhvani-directed thriller drama is based on the real-life event of an attempted hijacking of an Indian passenger flight in Karachi, Pakistan, on September 5, 1986.

The movie, featuring a female lead, became one of the highest-grossing Indian films in 2016. Neerja also won two National awards. The movie is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

5. IB71

IB71 is a spy-thriller that tells the story of a rescue mission of an Indian airline that got hijacked in 1971. The plot is loosely based on a true Hijack event and how the Intelligence Bureau (IB) fought against it.

Vidyut Jammwal played the lead role of an Intelligence officer, Dev Jammwal. It is his first home production film. IB71 was written and directed by Sankalp Reddy. In addition to Jammwal, the cast includes talents like Anupam Kher and Vishal Jethwa.

Although the movie bombed at the box office, it found its audience on Disney Plus Hotstar after its OTT release.

That's all! These are some of the major Bollywood movies whose plot revolves around plane hijackings. In addition to the above-mentioned movies, some other Indian Plane hijacking movies include Zameen, Kandahar, Hijack, Payanam, and more. Moreover, the Disney Plus Hotstar show Lootere has a plot similar to that of a cruise hijacking.

Talking about Anubhav Sinha’s IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, the show is receiving rave reviews from the audience. It stars an ensemble cast that includes legends like Naseeruddin Shah and Pankaj Kapur, along with talents like Vijay Varma, Manoj Pahwa, Arvind Swamy, Dia Mirza, Kumud Mishra, Pooja Gor, Patralekha, and many more. You can watch it on Netflix.

