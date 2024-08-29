6 unmissable Vijay Varma movies on Netflix that prove he's a stellar actor

Vijay Varma is making waves on Netflix with his compelling performances across a range of films that highlight his incredible versatility. From the gripping political drama of Hurdang to the chilling twists of Murder Mubarak, Vijay has demonstrated his talent for bringing depth and intensity to every role.

In Jaane Jaan, his portrayal of a dedicated inspector adds layers to the suspense, while Lust Stories 2 showcases his ability to tackle complex emotions in diverse narratives. Each of these films not only cements his status as a rising star in Indian cinema but also keeps audiences eagerly anticipating his next move. Check out these Netflix gems and experience why Vijay Varma is rapidly becoming one of the most exciting actors to watch.

6 best Vijay Varma films on Netflix showcasing his top performances

1. Murder Mubarak

Cast: Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Karisma Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, Suhail Nayyar, Kunal Khemu

IMDb Rating: 5.9/10

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Thriller, mystery

Murder Mubarak centers on a murder investigation led by an unconventional police officer, who explores the lives of various suspects. As he navigates their complex world, he discovers there’s more beneath the surface than initially apparent. Directed by Homi Adajania and produced by Dinesh Vijan, it showcases Pankaj Tripathi in the role of a unique cop.

2. Jaane Jaan

Cast: Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma

IMDb Rating: 7.0/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Thriller, crime

Jaane Jaan, directed by Sujoy Ghosh, is a suspenseful drama featuring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Vijay Varma. The film is produced by Jay Shewakramani, Akshai Puri, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Shobha Kapoor, and Ekta Kapoor and is based on the 2005 Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X by Keigo Higashino.

Advertisement

Kareena Kapoor stars as a single mother struggling to protect her daughter from a toxic ex-partner. In a desperate bid to keep her child safe, she ends up committing a serious crime. Her neighbor, who tries to help her, becomes caught up in the situation. Vijay Varma takes on the role of Inspector Karan Anand, a determined officer investigating the complex murder case, showcasing his ability to handle intricate and nuanced roles.

3. Lust Stories 2

Cast: Kajol, Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Neena Gupta, Mrunal Thakur

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama, romance, anthology

Lust Stories 2 is a Hindi-language anthology film released on Netflix in 2023. This collection of four distinct stories examines love, sex, violence, and relationships through the lenses of renowned directors R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and Sujoy Ghosh.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua Sara. Each short film in the anthology provides a unique perspective on themes of desire, gender dynamics, and identity, offering audiences thought-provoking and engaging narratives that both entertain and educate.

Advertisement

4. Darlings

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Dark comedy, drama

Darlings, a notable dark comedy from 2022, marks the directorial debut of Jasmeet K. Reen. The film bypassed a theatrical release and premiered directly on Netflix, quickly earning acclaim and several awards. Produced by Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions, alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, this project also represents Alia and Shaheen’s first foray into film production. The film blends dark humor with drama, exploring complex themes of domestic life and personal struggle.

The story follows a woman dealing with personal chaos and an abusive relationship, who takes drastic measures to change her circumstances. Alia Bhatt plays the protagonist navigating her turbulent life, while Vijay Varma portrays her troubled partner. Shefali Shah’s significant role further deepens the film’s exploration of domestic issues and personal empowerment.

Advertisement

5. Ghost Stories

Cast: Mrunal Thakur, Avinash Tiwary, Janhvi Kapoor, Surekha Sikri, Raghuvir Yadav, Sobhita Dhulipala, Vijay Varma, Pavail Gulati

IMDb Rating: 4.4

Release year: 2020

Genre: Anthology horror film

Ghost Stories is a Hindi-language anthology film from 2020 that ventures into the supernatural and psychological thriller genres. This film comprises four unique segments, each directed by a leading filmmaker: Dibakar Banerjee, Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap. It explores different aspects of horror through its distinct narratives. Available on Netflix, Ghost Stories is acclaimed for its creative take on the genre, effectively blending suspense with deep psychological themes.

6. Hurdang

Cast: Sunny Kaushal, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Vijay Varma

IMDb Rating: 5.3/10

Release Year: 2022

Genre: Drama, political

Set against the backdrop of the late 1990s, Hurdang (2022), directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, dives into the fervent world of student activism and political turmoil. The film charts the experiences of a young man navigating this charged political environment. In the film, Sunny Kaushal takes the lead role, supported by Nushrratt Bharuccha and Vijay Varma. Varma's portrayal of a dynamic and polarizing student leader is particularly noteworthy, making him a key player in the film’s exploration of political upheaval. His compelling performance captures the complexities of leadership and the impact of activism on both personal and societal levels.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, if you enjoyed these films, be sure to check out his latest release, IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack, now streaming on Netflix. Grab your popcorn, dive into these compelling films, and thank us later for the recommendation!

ALSO READ: Mirzapur actor Vijay Varma recalls 'lowest' phase in life when he had Rs 18 in bank account; 'Meri baat-cheet nahin ho rahi thi pitaji se'