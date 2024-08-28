4 Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar movies that you can watch without any ‘Aitraaz’

Akshay Kumar is the OG Khiladi of Bollywood! The actor is known for his versatility and experimenting with different genres. However, his onscreen chemistry with Priyanka Chopra has always been a treat to their fans. Be it in Mujhse Shaadi Karogi or Aitraaz, the duo looked promising together. So, let us take a moment to explore some of Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar's movies that will leave you wanting more.

4 Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar movies that are must-watch

1. Andaaz

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Lara Dutta, Aman Verma, Pankaj Dheer, Johnny Lever

IMDB Rating: 5.2

Release year: 2003

Genre: Romantic

Where to watch: YouTube

One of the Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar movies is Andaaz. Interestingly, the film marks the debut of two beauty pageants, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta. Thanks to them, the romantic musical movie proved to be a box-office success. Andaaz revolves around Raj Malhotra (Akshay Kumar), who gets his leg fractured in an accident. For some reason, he cannot walk even after healing.

Later, he shifts to Dehradun and befriends Kajal (Lara Dutta). Their friendship grows, and Raj plans to propose to her. However, Kajal marries someone else. She asks Raj to move on, and he lands in Cape Town. In a club, Malhotra meets Jiya (Priyanka Chopra). While the latter falls in love with him, Raj can't get over Kajal. What happens next forms the rest of the story.

Advertisement

2. Mujhse Shaadi Karogi

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Amrish Puri, Kader Khan, Rajpal Yadav, Upasana Singh

IMDB Rating: 5.2

Release year: 2004

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Where to watch: YouTube

What happens when two men compete to win a woman’s heart and impress her? This is the core concept of Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. Directed by David Dhawan, the romantic comedy is set in Goa and offers moments when you would just end in splits. One of the most successful and entertaining ventures, this movie is surely one of a kind.

The story follows Sameer Malhotra (Salman Khan), who has anger issues and often gets into trouble due to his ill temperament. According to his horoscope, he is unlucky in love. Eventually, he falls for Rani (Priyanka Chopra), but his bad luck comes into play. His trouble rises when Sunny (Akshay Kumar) becomes his roommate. The latter, too, falls for Rani and tries to show himself superior to Sameer. But there's a catch! What can it be?

Advertisement

3. Aitraaz

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Amrish Puri, Anu Kapoor

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2004

Genre: Romantic Thriller

Where to watch: Prime Video

Helmed by Abbas Mustan, Aitraaz is one of the best films starring Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar alongside each other. The movie wasn't only appreciated for its story, but the Barfi actor received critical acclaim for her performance. She portrayed her part with utmost finesse, and her role had several layers.

Speaking of the story, Aitraaz is centered upon Raj (Akshay Kumar). He marries Priya (Kareena Kapoor) and leads a happy life until Sonia (Priyanka Chopra) arrives in his life. Sonia is the third and much younger wife of Raj’s Boss. Shockingly, she falsely accuses Raj of sexual harassment, leading to complications in his life. As the story proceeds, Priya realizes what happened to her husband and picks up his case as his lawyer. While Sonia dies by suicide, Priya and Raj welcome their newborn baby in the end.

Advertisement

4. Waqt: The Race Against Time

Cast: Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Shefali Shetty Shah, Rajpal Yadav and Boman Irani

IMDB Rating: 6.6

Release year: 2005

Genre: Comedy Drama

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, this film has to be on the list of Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar movies. It explores father-son relationships but not in a typical manner. Offering drama, entertainment, and a ride full of emotions, Waqt: The Race Against Time is based on the story of an old rich businessman who unexpectedly turns strict towards his son to make him learn life lessons and values. This comedy-drama is meaningful in its own way.

The story follows Ishwarchand Thakur (Amitabh Bachchan), who runs a toy factory. His son, Aditya (Akshay Kumar), is spoiled and doesn't want to take any responsibility. After he elopes with his girlfriend, Pooja (Priyanka Chopra), and the couple is about to welcome a baby, Ishwarchandra throws him and Pooja out of the house to make Aditya understand the responsibilities.

About Priyanka Chopra and Akshay Kumar’s Work Front

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is next starring in Heads of State alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She also has The Bluff in the pipeline, which has been bankrolled by Russo Brothers' production banner AGBO Studios in partnership with Amazon MGM Studios.

Advertisement

On the other hand, Akshay Kumar's latest release, Khel Khel Mein, is currently in cinemas. The actor also has Sky Force, C Shankaran Nair Biopic, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome To The Jungle on his slate.

ALSO READ: 7 Best Alia Bhatt movies on Netflix to brighten up your Dear Zindagi