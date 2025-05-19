5 films on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video that offer perfect inspiration for your date night beyond usual romance: Dil Bechara to Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Bollywood serves as the perfect inspiration for everything one can think of. However, the unique date night ideas the film serves cannot be compared. From bonding over the terrace, late-night coffee talks, taking boat rides, and going to prom, it has a box full of ideas to impress your better half. We’ve curated a list of 5 films that give perfect inspiration for date nights that you should definitely not miss.

1. Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Where to watch - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

The 2013 film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, directed by Ayan Mukerji, starred Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Kalki Koechlin in key roles. The iconic Udaipur boat ride scene is the perfect date night idea where the two will get a chance to talk about life and goals in a peaceful atmosphere.

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Where to watch - Netflix, Amazon Prime Video

Remember the cafe in the song Bulleya? Well, late-night coffee is the perfect date night inspiration as shown in the film Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, the film is just unmissable with a perfect blend of music, drama, romance, and comedy.

3. Dil Bechara

Where to watch - JioHotstar

What about taking your better half to prom? Dil Bechara serves as the perfect example to give you an idea of how one should organize a date uniquely. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi, Manny takes Kizie to prom in the song Taare Ginn, and one couldn’t ask for a better date. The beautiful, romantic setting is not to be missed.

4. Vicky Donor

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam, Vicky Donor has attained cult status. The light-hearted comedy revolves around the life of Vicky, a boy-next-door who donates sperm to earn money. Well, the film has a perfect date night inspiration - the terrace bonding. Vicky and Ashima bond on the terrace away from the world, and he also sings Pani Da Rang for his lady love. It is perfect to build a strong connection.

5. Mere Brother Ki Dulhan

Where to watch - Amazon Prime Video

What better way to bond than exploring the city? In Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, starring Imran Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, Kush takes Dimple to explore the city. They create some beautiful memories together, giving perfect inspiration. One can plan something like this and create memories that will stay with them for a lifetime.

