Amid cancer relapse, Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap drops 'sexy' weekend pics; but 9th slide has our heart

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife and popular author-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap’s cancer has relapsed. She took to social media back in April and revealed the same with a post. She was first diagnosed with breast cancer back in 2018. Now, amid her treatment, Tahira dropped some ‘sexy’ pics from the weekend. But the highlight is the 9th video, where Ayushmann is seen spending time with their kids in a swing chair.

Talking to Instagram today (May 19), Tahira Kashyap dropped a beautiful post with a carousel of some stunning pictures. She looks gorgeous in the first pic wearing a blue and white swim skirtini, posing near a pool while looking away from the camera. Her face is hidden by her hair.

The second pic shows her spending some time with her daughter and their dog and posing in front of a mango tree. The following pic also shows her near a pool, while the 4th slide has a heartwarming video of their dog playing in the park.

Tahira also dropped photos and videos of plucking fruits from trees. However, the real highlight is the 9th slide, where her husband, actor Ayushmann Khurrana, is seen sitting in a swing chair with their two kids. The last pic shows her posing in a beautiful white outfit in front of the sun.

Sharing the pic, the popular author reflected on the true meaning of success and wrote, “What is success? For me, it’s in the moment when you feel complete, abundant, humble, and full of acceptance with gratitude.” She further added, “Sharing my moments of success and sexy #weekend.”

As soon as Tahira Kashyap dropped the post, Ayushmann reacted to it and dropped a heart emoticon in the comment section. Several fans also flooded the comment section with praise for her look.

On the work front, Tahira ventured into directing with the comedy-drama Sharmajee Ki Beti, which premiered on Amazon Prime Video in 2024.

