5 films to watch on Netflix if you are romantic at heart but are in the mood for some thriller

Romance and Mystery are two interesting genres of films, and Bollywood has a unique ability to blend them effortlessly to create wonderful films. These films make you swoon over their romance and keep you on the edge until the mystery unfolds.

As a result, such Bollywood films on Netflix offer a better binge-watching experience, where you admire the love story and feel the thrill. Are you looking to watch such films with romance at the core and a suspense-filled plot? If so, then here's your solution.

Top Bollywood films on Netflix that perfectly capture this blend of romance and mystery

1. Malang

Cast: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu

Director: Mohit Suri

Release Date: February 7, 2020

Run Time: 135 minutes

Genre: Action, Romance, Thriller

Love can make people push their limits in a good or bad way, and Malang explores something similar. Set against the exotic backdrop of Goa, it follows the story of Advait and Sara, who meet at a party and fall in love. But, soon enough, they get embroiled in problems, and Advait walks on the path of crime to seek revenge.

The story of revenge, suspense, and intense romance in the film unfolds gradually with a new twist at every step. It alternates between a love story in the past and a suspense thriller in the present, making it an interesting watch.

2. Talaash

Cast: Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor

Director: Reema Kagti

Release Date: November 30, 2012

Run Time: 140 minutes

Genre: Mystery, Thriller, Drama

Romance has never been simple in Bollywood films, and the blend of romance and mystery in Talaash proves it. The film follows the journey of Inspector Shekhawat, who is tasked with investigating a high-profile case about an accident. As he begins his work, he is met with new challenges and suspense with every step while his relationship with his wife gets more complex due to a traumatic past.

As film balances the romance and suspense elements, Rosie brings more depth and charm to the story as she develops a connection with the Inspector, creating more mysteries and solving others. Overall, the film also includes psychological elements, its wonderful direction, powerful performances, and gripping storyline makes it a much-watch film.

3. Dil Se

Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Manisha Koirala, Preity Zinta

Director: Mani Ratnam

Release Date: August 21, 1998

Run Time: 163 minutes

Genre: Romance, Thriller, Drama

Bollywood filmmakers admire love at first sight plot, but what happens when someone falls in love with a mysterious person? Dil Se explores that concept with a love story filled with suspense against a politically charged backdrop.

It follows the journey of a journalist, Amar, who falls in love at first sight with Meghna, a woman with dark secrets and mysterious goals.

Amar tries to unfold the mysteries surrounding his love, Megna, but the storyline becomes more dangerous at every turn. The tense relationship between the lead pair, the suspense of the past, Meghna's mysteries, and wonderful music make Dil Se worth your time.

4. Race 2

Cast: Saif Ali Khan, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Anil Kapoor

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Release Date: January 25, 2013

Run Time: 150 minutes

Genre: Action, Thriller

Race is a series of thriller films in Bollywood, and Race 2 is filled with mystery, romance, deception, and lots of action. The film follows the story of revenge, where Ranvir is determined to find the culprit behind his brother's death.

In this bid, he falls in love, seeks revenge, and finds himself in a high-stakes game. Meanwhile, Alina and Omisha are two complex women who add more suspense to the plot. The suspenseful twists and intertwining romance elements make this film find a place on this list.

5 Raat Akeli Hai

Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shweta Tripathi

Director: Honey Trehan

Release Date: July 31, 2020

Run Time: 146 minutes

Genre: Crime, Thriller

Raat Akeli is based on a murder mystery with underlying elements of romance. It follows the plot of Inspector Jatil, who is assigned a case to investigate the murder of a wealthy man who died on the night of his marriage. As he tries to explore different angles in the case, he comes across Radha, who is mysteriously related to the case.

But, as he divulges further, he falls in love with her, which complicates his investigation. Torn between romance and duty, the murder mystery will keep you on the edge of your seat till the end.

What one is your favorite Bollywood film on Netflix that blends romance and thriller?

