5 Netflix characters who would be the perfect companion for your backpacking adventure

Bollywood has served as a gateway to the world of travel for youthful Indian dreamers for a long time. Long before we truly understood the thrill of exploration, iconic film characters became our dream companions, inspiring us to seek adventures and live life on our own terms. These extraordinary characters became our role models, guiding us in our quest to break free from the routine of daily existence.

Top 5 Netflix characters from Bollywood movies who would be ideal travel buddies

1. Bunny (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani)

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Kalki Koechlin, Aditya Roy Kapur, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Madhuri Dixit

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Year of release: 2013

You can't talk about Bollywood travel without mentioning Bunny. This charming boy ignites our wanderlust with his dream of exploring the world, making him the perfect companion for any backpacking adventure.

From the stunning landscapes of Gulmarg, Pahalgam, and Srinagar to the romantic streets of Paris and the regal charm of Udaipur, Bunny effortlessly transforms viewers into aspiring travelers. His iconic line, “Main udna chahta hoon, daudna chahta hoon, girna bhi chahta hoon. Bus rukna nahi chahta,” captures his adventurous spirit.

Bunny’s infectious enthusiasm for life encourages us to celebrate diverse cultures, cuisines, and languages. He’s the friend who introduces you to local delights like lugri, the Himachali drink, and tries to learn French at Aditi’s wedding, adding a layer of fun to every trip.

Advertisement

Plus, his vibe perfectly complements the spirit of Illahi, the ultimate travel anthem for every Indian wanderer. With Bunny, every journey promises to be filled with laughter, exploration, and unforgettable memories.

2. Ved (Tamasha)

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Movie Genre: Comedy, Drama and Romance

Movie Star Cast: Deepika Padukone, Ranbir Kapoor, Naila Grrewal, Arushi Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Ishwak Singh, Sushma Seth, Jawed Sheikh

Director: Imtiaz Ali

Year of release: 2015

This charming romantic drama breathes fresh air into the typical Bollywood landscape, showcasing vacation romance in a unique way. While not a travel film per se, the leads meet in picturesque Corsica, with stunning visuals that will enchant any viewer.

Ved starts as a lively character who adopts a new identity while spreading love and hope, only to face life’s harsh realities. We can all relate—how often do dreams begin with promise but fade under pressure?

The twist? If you don’t like the ending, change it. Ved's journey back to his roots reignites his spark and inspires those around him. This illustrates how travel opens doors to new experiences and insights, urging us to step outside our comfort zones.

Advertisement

With Ved by your side, every backpacking adventure becomes a journey of self-discovery, filled with spontaneity and the chance to rewrite your own story

3. Laila (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara)

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Family

Movie Star Cast: Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Hrithik Roshan, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin, Naseeruddin Shah, Deepti Naval

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Year of release: 2011

Laila from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is the epitome of a free spirit—wise, strong, and utterly enchanting. This captivating woman embodies all the qualities of a divine enigma, leaving a lasting impression long after she’s gone.

She encourages you to question societal norms and reconsider what truly matters in life. Laila reveals the beauty of living for adventure, inspiring you to pack your bags and follow your passions. With her vibrant energy and zest for life, she’s the perfect companion for any backpacking adventure, pushing you to embrace new experiences and explore the world with an open heart.

Advertisement

4. Akash (Dil Chahta Hai)

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Musical

Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Dimple Kapadia, Sonali Kulkarni, Suchitra Pillai

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Year of release: 2001

Dil Chahta Hai beautifully captures Goa's charm, making it impossible not to fall in love with its pastoral allure. Who can resist recreating the iconic pose at Chapora Fort with friends?

At the center of this story is Akash, a carefree adventurer who knows how to make the most of every moment. Whether he’s pretending to swallow a fish in Goa or enjoying a rollercoaster ride in Sydney, he embodies the spirit of fun and spontaneity. Yet, he also shows a deeper side, becoming emotional while listening to an opera singer, making him relatable and human.

Traveling with Akash means embarking on an unforgettable journey filled with laughter and meaningful experiences. He balances fun with reflection, ensuring your backpacking adventure is as much about creating memories as it is about discovering new places.

5. Alizeh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

Movie Genre: Romance/Musical/Comedy

Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Fawad Khan

Director: Karan Johar

Year of release: 2016

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil follows Ayan (Ranbir Kapoor), who is deeply in love with Alizeh (Anushka Sharma), even after she marries Ali (Fawad Khan). Although Ayan seeks comfort in poet Saba (Aishwarya Rai), his heart remains tethered to Alizeh.

Advertisement

Alizeh is the epitome of a free spirit—vibrant, adventurous, and unafraid to embrace her emotions. Her passion for life and love makes her an irresistible character. Rejecting societal norms about relationships, she chooses to live in the moment, encouraging those around her to do the same.

As a travel companion, Alizeh would be perfect for a backpacking adventure. Her adventurous spirit and zest for life would inspire you to explore new places fearlessly, soak in diverse cultures, and create unforgettable memories.

Embarking on a backpacking adventure with these five Netflix characters promises a journey filled with excitement, camaraderie, and unforgettable experiences. Each character brings a unique flair, inspiring spontaneity, exploration, and personal growth.

ALSO READ: 7 unforgettable meet-cutes in Netflix films that will make you manifest one in your life too