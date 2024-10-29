5 Netflix supporting characters so good that we wanted to see them longer in films

Supporting characters add more depth to a film's plot and make it more interesting. Bollywood films often use supporting characters to add a new angle, such as comedy, friendship, or more. However, several characters have impressed us so much with their acting, role, or uniqueness that we wish we could have seen them more on-screen.

From Imran in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara to Gopal in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, they didn't just contribute to enhancing the plot but left such an impact that we wish to know more about their personality.

Top 5 supporting characters so good that we wish they had a longer screen time in the film

1. Imran (Farhan Akhtar) – Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

IMDb Rating : 8.2/10

: 8.2/10 Cast : Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director : Zoya Akhtar

: Zoya Akhtar Release Date: July 15, 2011

In every group of friends there is a friend who is unique from the others, and Imran in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is one such character. Among Kabir and Arjun, Imran was a breath of freshness who has a good sense of humor, a playful personality,, and a a poetic approach.

Farhan played the role with complete conviction, and it resonated well with the film's audiences. He adds a touch of lightheadedness in some serious scenes and is like that old childhood friend who hasn't changed despite growing up. Imran's deeper emotional truths make the film more than a road comedy-drama, and it would have been interesting to learn more about his backstory and life apart from his friends.

2. Sweetu (Delnaaz Irani) in Kal Ho Naa Ho

IMDb rating : 7.9/ 10

: 7.9/ 10 Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan

: Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan Director : Nikkhil Advani

: Nikkhil Advani Release Date: November 28, 2003

One of the most adorable supporting characters is Sweetu from Kal Ho Naa Ho, played by Delnaaz Irani. She is quite a bubbly and fun-loving friend of Naina and adds humor to the film. Her carefree attitude and loyalty towards Naina make her the ideal friend we all want.

Sweetu has several heartfelt and funny interactions with other characters, giving her an impressive screen presence. However, she has limited screen time in the film, and we would have loved to know more about her story and see more of her vivacity.

3. Kamaljeet Kaur (Kirron Kher) – Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

IMDb Rating: 6.0/10

Rating: 6.0/10 Cast : Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirron Kher

: Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kirron Kher Director : Karan Johar

: Karan Johar Release Date: August 11, 2006

Bollywood never gets it wrong with the mother's character, and Kamaljeet Kaur, played by Kirron Kher in Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, is one of them. Despite the film's complex storyline on extra-marital affairs, her role as a doting and humorous mother added balance to the serious film.

She brings warmth to the screen, and her Punjabi pride as a mother is highly relatable. However, she has limited scenes, and we would have loved to see more of Kamaljeet's scenes where she takes the central role and makes the drama film less intense.

4. Gopal (Rajpal Yadav) – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

IMDb Rating : 5.7/10

: 5.7/10 Cast : Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra

: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra Director : Anees Bazmee

: Anees Bazmee Release Date: May 20, 2022

One of the most iconic supporting roles ever has been Gopal by Rajpal Yadav in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series. His role in the second installment is more interesting, with unique expressions and quirky antics. As he becomes a constant companion of, Ruhaan, we love to see their banter on-screen.

Despite his short screen time, he leaves a lasting impression, and it's difficult to stop laughing whenever he enters the screen. We hope he had more screen time where we could be more of his quirks or misadventures that would have added more fun to the film's horror-comedy film.

5. Farah Ali (Anushka Sharma) in Dil Dhadakne Do

IMDb rating: 7.0/10

Cast: Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Anil Kapoor, Ranveer Singh

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Release date: June 5, 2015

Shefali Shah and Priyanka Chopra Jonas shine as the female leads in the film. But, we couldn't get over the carefree and independent Farah Ali, played by the charismatic Anushka Sharma in the film. A dancer by profession, her upfront attitude, and ability to challenge high-society values and orthodox norms make her interesting.

Moreover, her chemistry with Kabir in the film and her ability to be herself and carry it confidently differ from those of the elite Mehra family. Her character enters late and leaves too soon. So, we would have to see more of her personality and fight to be an independent woman in the film.

Each of these supporting characters left an important mark in the film and added a charm to the film. Moreover, they enhanced the leads in the film, and we would have loved to see them more. Whether it was through their continued screen presence or exploring their backstories, the film would have created more magic on-screen.

