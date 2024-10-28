9 best movies on Netflix to watch with your ‘Brothers’ to strengthen your bromance

The bond between brothers is one of the purest forms of emotion one can witness. Whether it is between two sibling brothers or between friends, a guy will always have genuine and pure intentions toward someone he considers his ‘brother.’ If you're looking to see a representation of this brotherly bond in Bollywood, here is a list of movies on Netflix that celebrate bromance to the fullest.

9 best Netflix movies to enjoy with your brothers to boost your bromance

1. Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999)

Director: Sooraj Barjatya

Sooraj Barjatya IMDb Rating: 6.3 /10

6.3 /10 Cast: Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Neelam Kothari

Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Mohnish Bahl, Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor, Tabu, Neelam Kothari Genre: Family Drama

Topping the list is the OG family film that most of us watched in our childhood. The movie highlights family values, the bond between siblings, love, and togetherness by weaving a heart-touching storyline around three brothers. Their selfless love and respect for one another make this story an evergreen classic.

Despite several attempts by outsiders to create a rift within the brothers, they remain united and are willing to sacrifice their own happiness for each other.

2. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar IMDb Rating: 8.1 /10

8.1 /10 Cast: Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni

Aamir Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Saif Ali Khan, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni Genre: Romance, Comedy, Drama

Dil Chahta Hai should be credited for showcasing bromance before the term even became popular. This National Award-winning film revolves around the iconic trio—Akash, Siddharth, and Sameer. Like any relationship, their bond hits a rough patch, but despite their differences, they come together during challenging times and grow stronger as friends.

3. Fukrey (2018)

Director: Mrigdeep Singh Lamba

Mrigdeep Singh Lamba IMDb Rating: 6.9 /10

6.9 /10 Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha

Pulkit Samrat, Ali Fazal, Manjot Singh, Varun Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Richa Chadha Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

For a dose of nostalgia and a trip down memory lane to your college days, nothing beats Fukrey. The antics of Chucha and his Honey Bhai not only leave us laughing out loud but also show the depth of their friendship. Their loyalty toward each other through thick and thin is a testament to true friendship.

4. Brothers (2015)

Director: Karan Malhotra

Karan Malhotra IMDb Rating: 6.4 /10

6.4 /10 Cast: Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Shefali Shah

Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Jackie Shroff, Shefali Shah Genre: Sports, Action, Drama

Next on the list is Brothers, a sports action-drama that emphasizes the strong bond between Monty and David. Despite their differences, they share an emotional connection built through memories, laughter, and tears. Monty, the elder brother, protects David from bullies, and they always stand up for each other when it counts.

5. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001)

Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar IMDb Rating: 7.4 /10

7.4 /10 Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Kareena Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan Genre: Family-Drama

Known for his grand, larger-than-life films, Karan Johar gave us the iconic Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. While the movie is rich with romance, it also showcases a heartwarming relationship between two brothers, Rahul and Rohan. Rahul’s protective instincts toward his younger brother shield Rohan from their father's wrath.

Years after Rahul leaves home, Rohan takes it upon himself to reunite the family. He moves to London, lying to his father about going there to pursue further studies, with the ultimate goal of bringing his brother back.

6. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar IMDb Rating: 8.2 /10

8.2 /10 Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Genre: Comedy, Drama, Musical, Romance

This has to be the coolest movie representing boys' friendship in the most authentic manner. The basic plotline is based on three friends fulfilling their college promise of taking an adventure-filled road trip together. They have such a deep bond that they stand by each other through life's challenges and are unabashedly honest with each other.

In fact, this road trip strengthens their friendship by giving them a chance to address their past conflicts.

7. Sanju (2018)

Director: Rajkumar Hirani

Rajkumar Hirani IMDb Rating: 7.6 /10

7.6 /10 Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna

Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Sonam Kapoor, Karishma Tanna Genre: Biographical Drama

Sanju, the film based on the life of Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, also gave the audiences a chance to meet his selfless friend and confidant, Kamli. He stood by him through every thick and thin and helped him immensely overcome his personal struggles. As they say, a friend in need is a friend indeed, and Kamli truly understood his friend, Sanju.

He also confronted Sanju's father to make him understand his son's weakness and help him through the testing phase.

8. Udaan (2010)

Director: Vikramaditya Motwane

Vikramaditya Motwane IMDb Rating: 8.1 /10

8.1 /10 Cast: Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Manjot Singh, Ram Kapoor

Rajat Barmecha, Ronit Roy, Manjot Singh, Ram Kapoor Genre: Drama

Udaan is not just a movie about one's passion for following their dreams, but it beautifully explores the dynamics of relationships. The protective instincts of Rohan (Rajat Barmecha) for his younger brother Arjun (Vikramaditya Motwane) are just too poignant. He stands up for his brother against their oppressive father.

Not only does Rohan support Arjun's passion for writing, but the two end up uniting against their father's oppression.

9. Race 2 (2013)

Director: Abbas-Mustan

Abbas-Mustan IMDb Rating: 5.4 /10

5.4 /10 Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel

Saif Ali Khan, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ameesha Patel Genre: Action, Crime, Thriller

The ever-so-iconic Race 2 has its fair share of thrills, glamour, and entertainment. The revenge-seeking saga narrates the story of Ranveer Singh (Saif Ali Khan), who seeks revenge against Vikram Thapar (Rajesh Khattar) and his partners for killing his beloved. The warm bond between Ranveer and his Arjun (John Abraham) gives immense thrill with every suspense that awaits the audience.

Which of these is your favorite movie?

