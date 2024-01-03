EXCLUSIVE: Rani Mukerji reveals she wouldn't have 'courage' to do a film like Talaash today; here's why

Rani Mukerji, a respected Indian actress with a career spanning four decades, has appeared in notable films such as Talaash, No One Killed Jessica, Hichki, and, most recently, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway. The actress’s performance was lauded by both audience and critics in all these films. Recently, she revealed why she will not be able to take up a film like Talaash today.

Rani Mukerji reveals why she does have the “courage” to do a film like Talaash today

During an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, Rani Mukerji was asked about the process of her preparation behind films like Hichki, Talaash, and Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway and taps herself into those emotions. To which the actress responded by mentioning that when she works on a film based on someone's real-life story or a true incident, extensive research is essential. This is crucial to ensure accuracy and avoid misrepresenting facts in the portrayal of real events or characters.

She further mentioned that when working on a film like Talaash, it revolves around portraying the intense emotions of a mother who has experienced a profoundly difficult moment in her life which is losing her child. This emotional state, where a mother feels she has lost the purpose to live, is something that only a mother can truly comprehend and not wish to confront.

She added, “So, luckily I did it before I had a baby. If Talaash had come to me today, maybe I would not have the courage to take it up. You know, because as a mother myself today, I don’t think I’ll be able to relate or be able to portray those emotions, even if it’s for a film.”

Rani Mukerji on working with Shah Rukh Khan again

During the same fan segment, Rani Mukerji was asked if she could collaborate with Shah Rukh Khan again in the future. Her cryptic response, using the term 'tathastu,' which signifies fulfilling manifestations, was met with enthusiastic cheers from fans who eagerly anticipate a potential collaboration between the two actors.

Rani Mukerji was then prompted to describe Shah Rukh Khan in one word, to which she responded with 'love.' This term is commonly associated with SRK, reflecting not only his onscreen but also his offscreen persona. When asked about the best thing about working in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, she promptly mentioned 'romancing SRK,' leading to an enthusiastic response from fans.

Rani Mukerji's most recent appearance was in Ashima Chibber's film Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, inspired by a true incident in 2011 where the child of an Indian couple was separated by Norwegian authorities. The film and Rani Mukerji's performance garnered positive feedback from the audience. Additionally, she was featured in the OTT documentary series titled The Romantics.

