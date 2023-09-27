EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Bhardwaj spills beans on his next with Tabu after Khufiya; ‘The only person who can play…’

Vishal Bhardwaj is one of the most interesting filmmakers in Bollywood. In his long career, he has delivered some really acclaimed films in different genres. The director is also known for his frequent collaboration with Tabu, with whom he is coming up with the mystery thriller Khufiya. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Bhardwaj opened up about his next project with the actress.

Vishal Bhardwaj talks about his next with Tabu

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Vishal Bhardwaj was asked about one of Tabu's comments. The Maqbool actress had said that he thinks of her whenever he writes a script. When asked if it is true, Bhardwaj agreed and said: "Yeah of course, jaise main aapko batau ke Maine abhi ek novel padha, to wo novel mujhe padhte hue, bada khoobsoorat novel hai Ret Samadhi. (I recently read this beautiful novel called Ret Samadhi). To wo padhte hue mujhe laga ki (and while reading it I realized) the only person who can play this part is Tabu." To which, Tabu interrupted and said, "ye sach hai (this is true)."

Bhardwaj said that has not told Tabu about the novel but he plans to adapt it with her. After the director confirmed that the film will "of course" happen, Tabu lovingly said: "kaha milega mujhe aisa (where will I find someone like him?)"

Check out the interview:

Vishal Bhardwaj plans to make a franchise out of Khufiya

In the same interview, both Bhardwaj and Tabu were asked if they have anything else in the pipeline, to which the director said that they plan to make Khufiya into a franchise. He said, "Hum log Khufiya ko franchise karna chahte hai. And KM (Krishna Mehra, role of Tabu in Khufiya) ko hum ek franchise character banana chahte hai. Se we keep on making Khufiya every year."

Khufiya is produced and directed by Bhardwaj and written by Bhardwaj along with Rohan Narula. Based on Amar Bhushan's espionage novel Escape to Nowhere, the film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi. It will be released on Netflix on October 5.

Meanwhile, Bhardwaj also directed the mystery thriller web series Charlie Chopra with Wamiqa Gabbi which was released on September 27. Tabu, on the other hand, was last seen along with Ajay Devgn in the action thriller film Bholaa. She will be next seen in The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vishal Bhardwaj reveals plans of making Tabu starrer Khufiya into a franchise; shares details