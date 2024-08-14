7 latest patriotic action-packed movies and shows to watch on Independence Day 2024

Independence Day 2024 offers a plethora of entertainment options. For a patriotic dose, dive into films like Swatantry Veer Savarkar, a biopic played by Randeep Hooda. If you prefer thrilling action, catch the high-octane Indian Police Force. For a dose of drama and emotion, movies like Uljah and Chandu Champion, promise engaging storylines. With such a diverse range, there's something for every taste this Independence Day.

7 latest movies and series to binge-watch this Independence Day

1. Ulajh

Cast: Janhvi Kapoor, Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Thriller, Drama

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: In Theaters

Ulajh is a gripping spy thriller that follows the life of Suhana Bhatia, a young IFS officer played by Janhvi Kapoor. Stationed at the Indian High Commission in London, she becomes entangled in a complex web of secrets and espionage. With a talented supporting cast including Gulshan Devaiah, Rajesh Tailang, Meiyang Chang, and Roshan Mathew, the film delivers a tense and suspenseful narrative.

2. Swatantrya Veer Savarkar

Cast: Randeep Hooda, Ankita Lokhande, Rajesh Khera, Amit Sial, Mrinal Dutt

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Movie Genre: Drama

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: Zee5

Swatantrya Veer Savarkar is a biographical film that delves into the life of the iconic freedom fighter, Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Directed and starring Randeep Hooda in the titular role, the film chronicles Savarkar's journey from a young revolutionary to a seasoned political leader. Ankita Lokhande portrays his wife, Yamunabai. The movie offers a glimpse into Savarkar's ideologies, struggles, and contributions to India's freedom movement.

3. Sarfira

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhikka Madan, Paresh Rawal, Seema Biswas, Prakash Belawadi

IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

Movie Genre: Adventure

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: In Theaters

Sarfira is a Bollywood biographical drama starring Akshay Kumar in the lead role. Inspired by the life of Captain Gopinath, the founder of Air Deccan, the film chronicles his journey of making air travel accessible to the masses. Radhika Madan plays a pivotal role alongside Akshay Kumar. With its inspiring storyline and powerful performances, Sarfira aims to capture the spirit of entrepreneurship and the challenges faced in building a successful airline.

4. Chandu Champion

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Palak Lalwani, Bhuvan Arora, Vijay Raaz, Rajpal Yadav

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Sports, Action

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Chandu Champion is an inspiring sports biopic that chronicles the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist. Kartik Aaryan delivers a powerful performance as the determined athlete, showcasing his physical transformation and emotional depth. The film captures Petkar's journey from a promising wrestler to overcoming adversity and achieving glory on the world stage. With its uplifting story and strong performances, Chandu Champion is a must-watch for fans of sports dramas.

5. Maidaan

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Priyamani, Gajraj Rao, Abhinay Raj, Amartya Ray,

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Movie Genre: Spots, Drama

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: Prime Video

Maidaan is a sports drama based on the life of Syed Abdul Rahim, the legendary coach of the Indian football team. Ajay Devgn portrays the iconic coach, capturing his determination and passion for the sport. The film explores the challenges and triumphs of Rahim as he strives to build a formidable Indian football team. With its inspiring storyline and powerful performances, Maidaan celebrates the spirit of sportsmanship and the unwavering pursuit of excellence.

6. Yodha

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, Raashii Khanna, Sunny Hinduja, Tanuj Virwani

IMDb Rating: 5.7/10

Movie Genre: Action, Thriller

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Yodha is an action-packed film starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role. Directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, the movie follows the journey of a young man who transforms into a formidable fighter. Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani play pivotal roles alongside Sidharth. With its high-octane action sequences and gripping storyline, Yodha promises to be an adrenaline-pumping cinematic experience.

7. Indian Police Force

Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Vivek Oberoi, Nikitin Dheer, Shweta Tiwari

IMDb Rating: 5.1/10

Movie Genre: Action

Release Year: 2024

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Indian Police Force is a high-octane action series directed by Rohit Shetty. The show follows the life of DCP Kabir Malik, played by Sidharth Malhotra, as he battles terrorism in Delhi. Joining him are Shilpa Shetty Kundra as Tara Shetty, the tough ATS chief, and Vivek Oberoi as his senior officer, Vikram Bakshi. The series is packed with thrilling action sequences, intense drama, and patriotic fervour, making it a must-watch for fans of the genre.

This Independence Day, immerse yourself in a cinematic journey that celebrates India's rich history, valor, and entertainment. From the inspiring tales of freedom fighters to the thrill of action-packed blockbusters, there's something for every movie lover. So, grab your popcorn, gather your loved ones, and honor the spirit of India through these captivating films and series.

