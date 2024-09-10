7 Netflix movies released in recent times you shouldn't miss at any cost

Bollywood has recently released several movies on OTT platforms. Whenever we feel low, we pick up our TV remote and spend time deciding on the movie that intrigues us the most. Fret not—we can help you find recent must-watch Netflix movies that you might have missed on the OTT platform.

Recently released movies like Phir Aayi Hasseen Dilrruba, Khufiya, Savi, and many more have premiered on Netflix. If you find it hard to pick the interesting ones, we are here for you.

Here is a list of must-watch Netflix movies you may have not streamed yet on the OTT platform.

7 must-watch Netflix movies you may have skipped that deserve your attention

1. Khufiya

Cast: Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Thriller, Action

Directed by Vishal Bharadwaj, Khufiya is a 2023 spy-thriller film that starred Tabu, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Ali Fazal. Set against the backdrop of the post-Kargil War period, the plot follows the story of Tabu’s character, Krishna Mehra, an operative for India's Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). Krishna is assigned to find a mole (spy) selling defense-related secrets.

Krishna learns that Ali Fazal’s character, Capt Ravi Devilal Mohan, a former army man, is the mole. Wamiqa Gabbi was cast as Ravi’s wife, Charu Ravi Mohan.

2. Sukhee

Cast: Shilpa Shetty, Kusha Kapila, and Amit Sadh

IMDb Rating: 6

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Drama

Directed by Sonal Joshi, the comedy-drama film chronicles the life of a middle-aged woman, Sukhpreet Singh Kalra, aka Sukhee, played by Shilpa Shetty. Sukhee is trapped in a boring routine and finds her marriage unfulfilling. She decides to go on a solo trip to Delhi to rediscover herself while reconnecting with her past.

During her journey, Sukhee meets a group of women who seek independence and happiness. Amit Sadh played the role of Vikram Verma, and Kusha was cast as Meher Chhibber.

3. Savi

Cast: Divya Khosla Kumar and Harshvardhan Rane

IMDb Rating: 6.4

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Adventure

Starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Harshvardhan Rane, and Anil Kapoor, Savi is a compelling crime thriller inspired by the tale of Savitri and Satyavan. Divya played the role of Savitri Sachdeva, who lives with her husband, Nakul Sachdeva, played by Harshvardhan Rane in Liverpool. The story centers around Savitri's attempt to liberate her falsely imprisoned husband from a high-security jail in England.

Savi is determined to prove her husband Nakul's innocence while getting him released from prison as he is falsely accused of a crime. Anil Kapoor was cast as Joydeep Paul in the film.

4. Animal

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6.1

Release Year: 2023

Genre: Action, Crime

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal is one of the most popular movies of recent times. Ranbir Kapoor plays Ranvijay Singh, the ruthless son of a powerful industrialist, Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor).

After an assassination attempt on his father's life, Ranvijay swears to find the truth and bring the people responsible to justice. Ranvijay marries Rashmikka’s character, Geetanjali, and the couple moves to the USA after cutting ties with their families. Bobby Deol played the antagonist role in the film.

Animal received mixed responses from the audience. A section of the cinephiles criticized the film for promoting toxic masculinity and misogyny.

5. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal

IMDb Rating: 5.8

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Thriller, Romance

Directed by Jayprad Desai, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba starred Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, and Sunny Kaushal. The recently released film is a sequel to Hasseen Dillruba, the 2021 movie that featured Taapsee, Vikrant, and Harshvardhan Rane. The sequel follows the story of Rani (Taapsee) and Rishu (Vikrant) five years after the events in the original. While Rani runs a parlor in Agra, Rishu works as a delivery boy with a prosthetic hand. The couple live separately and continue to talk to each other over the phone while planning to escape to Thailand.

Meanwhile, Rani’s landlady physician, Abhimanyu, is drawn towards her beauty. Rani, who initially rejects him, later marries him to avoid suspicion. Rishi also agrees to their union. Watch the movie to know what happens next.

6. Mr and Mrs Mahi

Cast: Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor

IMDb Rating: 6

Release Year: 2024

Genre: Romance, Sports

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Mr. and Mrs. Mahi starred Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. The film chronicles the story of Rajkummar, who plays the role of Mahendra Aggarwal, a failed cricketer. Mahendra is married to Janhvi Kapoor’s character, Mahie Gill, a doctor in Jaipur. After he witnesses her talent, Mahendra encourages Mahie to practice cricket as a career.

Mahie gives up her doctor’s job and follows the path of cricket. Kumud Mishra and Zarina Wahab play the roles of Mahendra’s parents in the film.

7. Srikanth

