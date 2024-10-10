7 Bollywood movies on Netflix to boost the spirits of friends facing mental health challenges

Today, October 10, 2024, is World Mental Health Day. This day aims to raise awareness about mental health issues and work towards helping people dealing with them. Bollywood has made various films around the topic of mental health. While some others can have a comforting vibe that might motivate a person when they’re struggling. Check out these movies available on the streaming platform Netflix that could help boost the spirits of your friends facing mental health challenges.

7 movies on Netflix to provide comfort on a bad mental health day:



1. Double XL

Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins

2 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 4.6/10

4.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal Director: Satramm Ramani

Satramm Ramani Writer: Sasha Singh, Mudassar Aziz

Sasha Singh, Mudassar Aziz Year of release: 2022

We start this list with the movie Double XL. In the film, two plus-size women, Saira and Rajshri, are constantly body-shamed. When they meet each other in London, they share their problems with each other and decide to pursue their dreams. Body image issues might affect a person’s mental health. Double XL promotes female friendship and body positivity.

2. Dear Zindagi

Running Time: 2 hours 29 mins

2 hours 29 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar

Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ira Dubey, Rohit Saraf, Kunal Kapoor, Ali Zafar Director: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Writer: Gauri Shinde

Gauri Shinde Year of release: 2016

Dear Zindagi is one of the highly acclaimed movies on Netflix that talks about mental health issues. The film follows the journey of Alia Bhatt’s Kaira, a young cinematographer who is struggling with her career and relationships. She takes help from Dr Jehangir Khan, a psychologist played by Shah Rukh Khan. It is possible that Kaira and Dr Jug’s conversations might be helpful to the viewer as well.

3. Tamasha

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Movie Genre: Drama/Romance

Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone

Ranbir Kapoor, Deepika Padukone Director: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Writer: Imtiaz Ali

Imtiaz Ali Year of release: 2015

Tamasha is quite popular on social media and has emerged as a cult-classic film. The film is about Ranbir Kapoor’s Ved, who suffers from Borderline Personality Disorder. This coming-of-age movie on Netflix explores Ved’s journey of self-discovery and his love story with Tara.

4. Barfi

Running Time: 2 hours 31 mins

2 hours 31 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz Director: Anurag Basu

Anurag Basu Writer: Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta

Anurag Basu, Sanjeev Dutta Year of release: 2012

Barfi is one of the most lighthearted and comforting films on Netflix. It is about Ranbir Kapoor’s character Barfi, who is deaf and mute. It showcases his love story with Jhilmil, an autistic woman, as well as Shruti, the new girl in Darjeeling. Barfi received a lot of acclaim for its heartwarming narrative and acting performances.

5. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure Drama/Romance

Adventure Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a favorite among the youth. It revolves around three friends, who have many unresolved problems between them. When they take a bachelor trip to Spain, it becomes an opportunity for them to face their fears and also discover the joys of life. ZNMD is a very motivating film that teaches you to live in the present.

6. Wake Up Sid

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

Next on our list is Wake Up Sid. It makes for a perfect watch on the days a person is feeling lost and doesn’t know what to do in their life. The movie assures you that you’ll be fine and find your purpose one day. Wake Up Sid showcases how Sid, a lazy student with no goals, learns the value of responsibility from Aisha, the new girl in the city.

7. Lakshya

Running Time: 3 hours 5 mins

3 hours 5 mins IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Movie Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan

Hrithik Roshan, Preity Zinta, Amitabh Bachchan Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Javed Akhtar

Javed Akhtar Year of release: 2004

Lakshya is another inspiring movie on Netflix, especially for those taking stress about their career and life. Just know that you are going to make it. In Lakshya, Karan has no aim in his life. He even loses his girlfriend over this. However, when he finally finds his place in the Indian Army, he makes it his mission to defend his country.

Are there any other movies available on Netflix that you would recommend to your friend who is facing mental health challenges? Let us know in the comments below.

