7 movies like Dil Dhadakne Do to fill your heart with warmth

The 2015 comedy drama Dil Dhadakne Do is one of the most popular Bollywood films of the past decade. Starring Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, Anushka Sharma, Farhan Akhtar, Shefali Shah, and Anil Kapoor, the story is about a dysfunctional family and also serves some major travel goals. If you liked the heartwarming narrative, here are some more Bollywood movies like Dil Dhadakne Do that are a must-watch.

7 movies like Dil Dhadakne Do that can be your comfort watch:



1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Running Time: 2 hours 48 mins

2 hours 48 mins IMDb Rating: 6.5/10

6.5/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan

Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Jaya Bachchan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy

Shashank Khaitan, Ishita Moitra, Sumit Roy Year of release: 2023

2023 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the love story of Rocky and Rani, two people from different cultural backgrounds. In the romantic drama, they live in each other’s homes for a few months in order to adjust with their families before marriage. The two families also have their internal problems to look into and grow from their learnings.

2. Jugjugg Jeeyo

Running Time: 2 hours 28 mins

2 hours 28 mins IMDb Rating: 6.1/10

6.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli

Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Maniesh Paul, Prajakta Koli Director: Raj Mehta

Raj Mehta Writer: Sumit Batheja, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh,

Sumit Batheja, Rishabh Sharma, Anurag Singh, Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Jugjugg Jeeyo, another one of the movies centered around family life like Dil Dhadakne Do, is about Kukoo and Naina, who are having problems in their marriage and want to tell their families about their decision to separate from each other. However, Kukoo’s father has something to tell his son that will take him by shock. It is set against the backdrop of a wedding, during which all the truths in the family are set to be unveiled.

3. Kapoor & Sons

Running Time: 2 hours 17 mins

2 hours 17 mins IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Movie Genre: Family/Drama

Family/Drama Movie Star Cast: Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor

Sidharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rishi Kapoor, Ratna Pathak Shah, Rajat Kapoor Director: Shakun Batra

Shakun Batra Writer: Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre

Shakun Batra, Ayesha Devitre Year of release: 2016

2016 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

If you’re on the lookout for a movie like Dil Dhadakne Do, Kapoor & Sons is a must on your watchlist. In the movie filled with emotions, Amarjeet Kapoor's final wish is to get a photograph clicked featuring the entire family. All the secrets of the family members and their complicated relationships then come to light.

4. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Running Time: 2 hours 33 mins

2 hours 33 mins IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Movie Genre: Adventure/Drama/Romance

Adventure/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin

Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Abhay Deol, Katrina Kaif, Kalki Koechlin Director: Zoya Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar Writer: Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar

Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2011

2011 Where to watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is a coming-of-age film from the same director as Dil Dhadakne Do. It is about three friends and their bachelor trip to Spain. ZNMD is one of the most popular travel films where the vacation plays an important role for the friends to confront their fears and rediscover the meaning of life.

5. Wake Up Sid

Running Time: 2 hours 12 mins

2 hours 12 mins IMDb Rating: 7.6/10

7.6/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy

Romance/Comedy Movie Star Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak

Ranbir Kapoor, Konkona Sensharma, Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak Director: Ayan Mukerji

Ayan Mukerji Writer: Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar

Ayan Mukerji, Niranjan Iyengar Year of release: 2009

2009 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Wake Up Sid is about a lazy college student, Sid, who doesn't have a goal in his life. When he fails to pass college, he gets distant from his friends and family. He meets Aisha and learns the meaning of responsibility from her. The relationship between Sid and his father is quite similar to what Kabir from Dil Dhadakne Do had with his dad.

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Running Time: 3 hours 30 mins

3 hours 30 mins IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan

Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Director: Karan Johar

Karan Johar Writer: Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh

Karan Johar, Sheena Parikh Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix/Amazon Prime Video

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is quite more emotional than Dil Dhadakne Do, but it also showcases complicated family relations. Rahul, the elder son of the Raichands, has to leave his home as his father doesn’t accept the girl he loves. Rahul’s brother Rohan makes it a mission to reunite his broken family.

7. Dil Chahta Hai

Running Time: 3 hours 3 mins

3 hours 3 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Romance

Comedy/Drama/Romance Movie Star Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia

Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta, Sonali Kulkarni, Dimple Kapadia Director: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Writer: Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar Year of release: 2001

2001 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Dil Chahta Hai will give you major travel inspiration, just like Dil Dhadakne Do. The story is not about a family but about the changing relationships between three childhood friends. They get separated after college and have their own journeys during which they find love.

More about Dil Dhadakne Do

Dil Dhadakne Do is directed by Zoya Akhtar. The film revolves around the Mehras and takes place on a cruise trip. It can be watched on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

Are there any other movies like Dil Dhadakne Do that you enjoy watching? Let us know in the comments below.

