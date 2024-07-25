9 years of Masaan: Richa Chadha says 'this film gave the industry Vicky Kaushal' as she celebrates Neeraj Ghaywan directorial

Neeraj Ghaywan's 2015 directorial debut, Masaan, is one of the most thought-provoking films in recent times. Starring Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal, the film has gained a cult status since its release. The movie turned out to be a turning point in Vicky's career as he played his first leading role in Ghaywan's directorial.

As Masaan completed nine years of its release on July 24, Richa celebrated the 2015 movie on the occasion by revisiting the memories associated with the film.

Richa Chadha dedicates her post to Masaan

On Wednesday, Richa Chadha took to Instagram to share the climax scene from Masaan. Richa penned a lengthy note in the caption while reminiscing her journey in the 2015 movie.

"...So much of it for my character was about silences. About the ghost of grief stuck on Devi’s shoulders, like betaal, accompanying her everywhere, leaving her listless, hopeless, angry but quiet. Feels like yesterday we made this beautiful film," an excerpt from her caption reads.

Richa acknowledged director Neeraj Ghaywan and screenplay writer Varun Grover by saying, "Will forever be thankful to Neeraj and Varun for writer this woman."

Here's her post down below:

Richa Chadha praises Vicky Kaushal

In her post, Richa Chadha also mentioned her Masaan co-star Vicky Kaushal. "This film gave the industry Vicky Kaushal and India the cinema of Neeraj Ghaywan, (can’t wait for more of him honestly)," she wrote.

Richa concluded her post by saying, "...with pure love in my heart, happy 9 years of Masaan, to you…the audience and to our fantastic cast and crew!"

Here's how Vicky Kaushal and others reacted to her post

Many netizens dropped reactions to Richa Chadha's Instagram post. Vicky Kaushal got overwhelmed and wrote, "Richa!" Vicky added an emotional and red heart emojis.

"Richa you are a gem. What an absolutely amazing performance," Dia Mirza commented. Saba Azad wrote, "You’re so good Richooo."

Masaan explores the complexities of caste, culture, life, death, and pain as Richa and Vicky's characters navigate their lives in their respective stories. The 2015 film also featured Pankaj Tripathi, Sanjay Mishra, and Shweta Tripathi.

On the personal front, Richa Chadha recently welcomed her baby girl with her husband, actor Ali Fazal. She was last seen in the series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar in May this year.

